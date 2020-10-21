NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley junior high football team notched a 28-8 win over visiting Central Clarion last Wednesday.
That improved the Bulldogs to 3-2 going into this Wednesday’s home game with Brockway. Next Wednesday, the Bulldogs host Punxsutawney.
Against the Wildcats, quarterback Braylon Wagner completed 15 of 19 passes for 204 yards and four touchdowns, two going to Drew Byers and one each to Jaxon Huffman and Carson Rupp.
Byers caught seven passes for 155 yards, Huffman had four catches for 24 yards and Rupp’s catch was the 7-yard TD pass from Wagner.
Byers also ran for 50 yards on five carries with Broc Monrean adding 26 yards on six carries with two catches for 23 yards.
Defensively, Adyen Adams and Breckin Minich each made five tackles with Huffman, Byers and J.T. Morris each making three stops.