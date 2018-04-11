RIMERSBURG — Clarion and A-C Valley junior high volleyball teams won tournament titles at Union High School last weekend.
Friday, Clarion won the eight-team seventh-grade tournament, topping one of two Redbank Valley teams in the final, 25-17, 25-14.
Also in the seventh-grade field were host Union, Cranberry, Karns City, Clarion-Limestone and West Shamokin.
In the eight-grade tournament Saturday, A-C Valley topped Karns City in a three-set final to win the title. Union, two Redbank Valley teams, Clarion-Limestone, West Shamokin and Clarion were also in the field.
All of the Union volleyball coaches and teams thanked participants and hoped to see them again next year.
In Monday’s action, Union two of three sets in both matches against Keystone.
The seventh-graders won, 23-25, 25-22, 25-17 as the Damsels got 17 service points from Grace Kindel and five kills from Katie Gezik.
The eighth graders won 25-23, 25-27, 25-15. Dominika Logue had 11 service points, Maggie Minick and Logue each had three kills and Keira Croyle finished with eight assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.