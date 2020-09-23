Wagner to Byers TD
Drew Byers (3) catches a short pass from quarterback Braylon Wagner (3) for a touchdown during last week’s 36-14 win over Franklin.

 Photo submitted

NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley Bulldogs junior high football team got off on the right foot last Wednesday with a 36-14 win over visiting Franklin.

The Bulldogs host DuBois this Thursday before traveling to Brookville next Thursday, Oct. 1.

Against Franklin, Braylon Wagner completed 4 of 5 passes for two touchdowns to Jaxon Huffman and Drew Byers while running for 81 yards and four carries and a TD.

Byers had a big game rushing, gaining 150 yards on eight carries with another TD. Broc Monrean ran for 40 yards on seven carries with a touchdown.

Carsen Gould scored a two-point conversion.

Defensively, Rylan Rupp had eight tackles while Monrean finished with seven. Huffman anbd Riley Byers each had five.

