NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley Bulldogs junior high football team got off on the right foot last Wednesday with a 36-14 win over visiting Franklin.
The Bulldogs host DuBois this Thursday before traveling to Brookville next Thursday, Oct. 1.
Against Franklin, Braylon Wagner completed 4 of 5 passes for two touchdowns to Jaxon Huffman and Drew Byers while running for 81 yards and four carries and a TD.
Byers had a big game rushing, gaining 150 yards on eight carries with another TD. Broc Monrean ran for 40 yards on seven carries with a touchdown.
Carsen Gould scored a two-point conversion.
Defensively, Rylan Rupp had eight tackles while Monrean finished with seven. Huffman anbd Riley Byers each had five.