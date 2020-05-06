Kaitlyn Draa

Parents: Rose and Richard Draa
Other sports: Volleyball-7th and 8th grade year; Track and Field: 9th-12th grade; Varsity Letter Award for 3 years in track; Honor Roll Student every year since 7th grade; Student of the Week Freshman and Junior Year.
Activities: Member of Pheasants Forever for 6 years; President of Outdoor Club for 1 year; SPARK Club Secretary for 1 year and President for 1 year; Member of FBLA for 1 year.
Future Plans: My future plans are to train for and become an EMT.
Most influential person(s): Many people have influenced me over the years, but I think the most influential person would have to be Tim Rowan. Over the past six years, he has taught me to work hard and do my best. He has always supported me in everything that I have done. He inspires me to chase my dreams and to have fun while doing it. Tim has helped me become the person I am today.