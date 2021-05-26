ALCOLA — Coming into their District 9 Class 2A playoff opener, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs knew they faced a tough challenge playing Kane and their ace pitcher Carson Whiteman.
And Whiteman proved to be all that was advertised as he tossed a complete-game, five-hit shutout with 18 strikeouts as the sixth-seeded Wolves defeated the third-seeded Bulldogs 7-0 Tuesday afternoon at Alcoa Park.
Bulldogs head coach Craig Hibell, whose team finished 14-5, came away very impressed with Whiteman.
“I think between (Whiteman) and Jace Miner of Brookville those are probably the top two pitchers I’ve seen in our District,” said Redbank Valley head coach Craig Hibell. “We ran into a buzz-saw today, but our guys worked hard and did the best that they could. We had a few too many walks and a few errors in the field which when you are facing a pitcher of his caliber you have to limit the damage to give yourself a chance.”
The Bulldogs had their best scoring chance in the bottom of the first inning as Hudson Martz, who had two of the Bulldogs’ five hits, doubled to left field. Bryson Bain then singled to right field, but Hibell held Martz at third. Bain stole second, but a pair of strikeouts ended the inning.
“I didn’t think we really had a chance to score there,” said Hibell. “They fielded the ball cleanly in the outfield. We had our cleanup hitter coming up with one out. But, when you face a guy who throws as hard as he does it can kill a rally pretty quickly.”
The only other baserunners the rest of the game for Redbank Valley were Martz who singled after two outs in the third but was stranded at second. Kobe Bananno reached on an error to lead off the fourth, but three strikeouts ended that inning.
Bonanno doubled in the sixth, but a strikeout ended that threat as well. In the bottom of the seventh Owen Clouse struck out but reached on an error after two outs. He stole second before Richie Leasure singled and the throw back to the infield was a little errant, so Clouse tried to score and was tagged out at the plate to end the game.
Meanwhile, Kane scored four times in the top of the third inning. Curtis Barner led off with a home run over the right field fence. After a strikeout Harley Morris reached on an error. Andrew Jekielek walked. Whiteman then singled home Morris and Jekielek scored when the ball rolled past the center fielder and Whiteman ended up at third on the play. Justin Peterson hit a sacrifice fly to score Whiteman. Kane ended up leaving the bases loaded in the inning, but it still had a 4-0 lead after three.
In the fourth inning for Kane, Jacob Costanzo walked and reached second on an errant pickoff attempt. Morris reached on a bunt single, but Costanzo had to hold at second on the play. Jekielik singled to load the bases. Whiteman then hit a sacrifice fly to score Costanzo. A double play ended the inning leaving the score 5-0 after four.
The final two runs scored in the top of the seventh as a pair of bases loaded walks forced in the two runs for the 7-0 lead.
Whiteman went the distance allowing no runs on five hits. He didn’t walk a batter while striking out 18.
Bryson Bain took the loss allowing four runs, one earned, in 2 2/3 innings. He walked three and struck out three. Martz pitched the final 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits. He walked five and struck out seven.
Martz finished 2-for-3 with a double for Redbank while Bain Bonanno, and Leasure each added one hit. Bonanno hit a double.
Whiteman and Peterson each had two hits for Kane. Morris Jekielek, Reese Novosel, and Barner each had one hit. Whiteman and Novosel each had doubles. Whiteman drove in a pair of runs. Seven different players scored a run for the Wolves.
“Overall, we had a pretty good regular season,” said Hibell. “We finished 14-5, including today, which was the most wins since I’ve been coaching. We won a lot of baseball games, had a lot of fun, and made a lot of memories. Although today leaves a sour taste in our mouths. This group of seniors has a lot of unique personalities which I don’t think I’ll ever have again. They all blended together and made things a lot of fun and I wish them all well.”
In last week’s regular-season finale:
WEDNES., May 12
Moniteau 11,
Redbank Valley 5
At home against the Warriors, the Bulldogs were tied with the visitors at 4-4 going into the sixth inning before Moniteau broke things open with seven runs.
The loss dropped the Bulldogs to the No. 3 seed in the Class 2A playoffs, combined with Brookville’s win over Brockway.
The Warriors sent 12 batters to the plate in the sixth. Branson Carson doubled in the tying run after a leadoff single, but was thrown out at third on the play. However, the next eight batters reached base.
Bulldogs starter Bryson Bain pitched into the sixth, but was replaced by Hudson Martz after Kirk McElravy’s two-run single made it 7-4. Bain gave up nine hits and nine runs, eight earned, while striking out five and walking three.
Tate Minich, Martz and Cam Wagner each had two hits with Minich doubling.
Brady Thompson went 5 2/3 innings to get the win for the Warriors, striking out five and walking one. Branson Carson struck out two in 1 1/3 innings, allowing no hits.