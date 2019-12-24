NEW BETHLEHEM — Trying to shake off a disappointing loss at Brookville last Tuesday, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs managed to get back in the positive direction somewhat with a 4-1 record at their own Christmas Duals Saturday afternoon.
The Bulldogs won their first four matches, with one close matchup in a 37-36 win over Marion Center, then lopsided wins against Slippery Rock (51-18), Oswayo Valley (72-6) and Jamestown (54-24). This year, the tournament setup finished with place matches and the Bulldogs and Kane squared off for first place with the Wolves getting pins in the final two bouts to rally for a 39-34 win.
Ridge Cook’s first-period pin at 113 pounds put the Bulldogs up 34-27, but Kane’s Dillon Illerbrun pinned Alex Carlson in 48 seconds and Harley Morris decked Brenden “Boo” Shreckengost in 50 seconds.
“It was disappointing. They had an opportunity to move people around because we didn’t have Trenten (Rupp) in the lineup right when and that and that obviously hurt us,” Bulldogs head coach Mike Kundick said. “Besides that, we’re just giving up to many pins, plain and simple. I mean, we got pinned at 152, we got pinned at 160, we got pinned at 170 and we got pinned at 182. That’s 24 points. We were dominating besides that.
“When you give up that many falls, we’re winning but we’re losing the battle. So it’s no big deal. We just have to learn to stay off our backs. Some of the kids had good moves, they just got caught and it was over.”
Both teams won seven bouts in a match without a forfeit, but Kane had six pins and a decision to the Bulldogs’ four pins, two decisions and a technical fall.
Starting at 132, the Bulldogs got a pin from Dalton Bish and an 8-2 decision from Kris Shaffer at 138. Then Ethan Wiant dominated Luke Ely for an 18-2 technical fall and the Bulldogs led 14-0 three bouts into the match. He finished the day 5-0
Kane got on the board at 152 when Lane Hilliard pinned Gage Snyder, who threw his headgear after the bout, costing the Bulldogs a team point and making it 13-6. Three more Kane pins from Addison Plants against Noah Anderson at 160, Nate Asp against Coltin Bartley at 170 and Cameron Whisner over Hudson Martz at 182 gave the Wolves a 24-13 lead. Kane’s Teddy Race made it five straight wins with a 7-3 win over Aiden Gardner at 195.
But the Bulldogs got four straight wins on strong efforts from Carsen Rupp, Kobe Bonanno, Cole Bish and Ridge Cook to take their 34-27 lead with two bouts left.
Rupp pinned Dakota Neal in 2:35, wrapping up a 4-1 day. Bonanno, at heavyweight, finished 4-1 as he took 63 seconds to get Cooper Nystrom on his back for a pin. Cole Bish, back up at 106, concluded a 5-0 day as well with a 6-4 decision over Alex Bechakas. Ridge Cook, who finished 4-1, decked Isaak Johnson in 63 seconds as well.
Dalton Bish finished 4-1 as did Snyder. The Bulldogs didn’t have Trenten Rupp, one of their returning district champions, in their lineup due to illness.
“We lost and we’re upset, but we got a long way to go and we got a lot of time to work on things, and that’s what we have to do,” Kundick said. “It’s a better showing than we did in Brookville. The kids wrestled harder and once we get Boo in shape and get Trenton back in the lineup, we’ll be fine.”
In the Bulldogs’ other test of the day, it was Cole Bish that majored Camden Stewart 10-0 to secure the win 37-36 win over Marion Center in a match that also was split 7-7 with the Bulldogs getting two forfeit wins. Wiant, Coltin Bartley and Carsen Rupp had pins while Cook won a major decision.
In their 51-18 win over Slippery Rock, the Bulldogs won three forfeits and owned a 6-5 edge in bouts on the mat. Both Bishes, Wiant, Martz and Bonanno had pins with Snyder winning a decision.
Oswayo Valley brought just four wrestlers, giving the Bulldogs 10 forfeit wins. Cook and Snyder had pins.
Against Jamestown, the Bulldogs won five forfeits while getting pins from both Bishes, Wiant and Gardner, their lone four wins on the mat.
Marion Center finished 2-3 and beat Jamestown, 39-37, in the third-place match. Curwensville won the fifth-place match over Slippery Rock, 43-30, and finished 4-1 with the lone loss coming to Kane by a 60-21 margin.
The Bulldogs are off until the Coudersport Duals Jan. 4.
DUALS SCORES
Redbank Valley 51, Slippery Rock 18
Kane 51, Marion Center 18
Punxsutawney 30, Oswayo Valley 21
Curwensville 37, Jamestown 36
Redbank Valley 37, Marion Center 36
Kane 60, Curwensville 21
Jamestown 35, Punxsutawney 21
Slippery Rock 48, Oswayo Valley 12
Redbank Valley 72, Oswayo Valley 6
Kane 57, Jamestown 18
Punxsutawney vs. Slippery Rock
Curwensville 39, Marion Center 36
Redbank Valley 54, Jamestown 24
Kane 60, Slippery Rock 15
Marion Center 48, Punxsutawney 28
Curwensville 63, Oswayo Valley 6
5th/6th: Curwensville 43, Slippery Rock 30
3rd/4th: Marion Center 39, Jamestown 37
1st/2nd-Redbank Valley 39, Kane 34
KANE 39,
RB VALLEY 34
132-Dalton Bish (R) pinned Mason Milliron (K), 3:42. (6-0).
138-Kris Shaffer (R) dec. Ben Westerburg (K), 8-2. (9-0).
145-Ethan Wiant (R) tech. fall Luke Ely (K), 18-2, 6:00. (14-0).
- 152-Lane Hilliard (K) pinned Gage Snyder (R), 1:04. (13-6).
160-Addison Plants (K) pinned Noah Anderson (R), 4:15. (13-12).
170-Nate Asp (K) pinned Coltin Bartley (R), 1:21. (13-18).
182-Cameron Whisner (K) pinned Hudson Martz (R), :43. (13-24).
195-Teddy Race (K) dec. Aiden Gardner (R), 7-3. (13-27).
220-Carsen Rupp (R) pinned Dakota Neal (K), 2:35. (19-27).
HWT-Kobe Bonanno (R) pinned Cooper Nystrom (K), 3:32. (25-27).
106-Cole Bish (R) dec. Alex Bechakas (K), 6-4. (28-27).
113-Ridge Cook (R) pinned Isaak Johnson (K), 1:03. (34-27).
120-Dillon Illerbrun (K) pinned Alex Carlson (R), :48. (34-33).
126-Harley Morris (K) pinned Brenden Shreckengost (R), :50. (34-39).
- Redbank Valley penalized one team point for unsportsmanlike conduct following the 152-pound bout.