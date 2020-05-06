Karlee Wells

Parents/Guardians: Ted and Ashley Wells
Sports: Track and Field, 4 years; Second Team All Conference Javelin; Districts and varsity letters for both javelin and discus; Volleyball, 2 years, Varsity Letter; Fall softball, 2 years
Activities: National Honor Society, 3 years; Student Council, 4 years; Yearbook, 4 years, Editor; Senior Class Vice President; Community Service, 3 years; Musical, 2019.
Future Plans: I am planning on attending Waynesburg University for a 3+3 pre-law program.
Most influential person: Ma Lisa (Grandma Lisa). She never misses any of my events, big or small, and is always there for me in everything I do. She lifts my head up when I’m down and helps me celebrate my wins. I couldn’t be more thankful for her for all these years.