KARNS CITY — Avenging an overtime loss earlier in January, the Karns City Gremlins turned the tables on the visiting Redbank Valley Bulldogs Tuesday night.
Chase Beighley lit up the Bulldogs for 27 points as the Gremlins routed Redbank Valley, 73-45, Tuesday night.
Beighley scored 24 of his points in the first half as the Gremlins led 11-2 after the first quarter and 36-19 by halftime. They took a 53-33 lead into the fourth quarter.
Also for the Gremlins, Luke Cramer scored 16 points and Nathan Waltman finished with 12 points.
For the 7-3 Bulldogs, Bryson Bain scored 19 points, Chris Marshall had 18 points and Marquese Gardlock added seven points.
The Bulldogs end a brutal stretch of five road games in six days with a trip to Laurel.
Friday, the Bulldogs host Moniteau and next Wednesday visit Keystone
In other games:
MONDAY, Feb. 8
Redbank Valley 50,
DuBois CC 46
At DuBois, rallying from a seven-point halftime deficit, the visiting Bulldogs beat the Cardinals.
The Bulldogs trailed 21-14 at halftime, got within 34-31 after three quarter and outscored the Cardinals (4-3), 19-12, in the fourth quarter to get the win.
The Bulldogs’ trio of Bryson Bain, Chris Marshall and Marquese Gardlock combined for 46 of the Bulldogs’ points. Bain led the way with 21 points, going 10-for-13 from the foul line, while Marshall and Gardlock scored 13 and 12 points respectively.
The Bulldogs were 19-for-28 from the foul line. Gardlock was 6-for-8 in the fourth quarter.
Alec Srock led DCC with 14 points while Loren Way added 10 points and Damon Foster finished with nine. The Cardinals were 3-for-10 from the foul line.
SATURDAY, Feb. 6
Redbank Valley 70, Sheffield 37
At Sheffield, the visiting Bulldogs led 36-24 by halftime before romping their way to a 34-13 second-half advantage. The Bulldogs led 49-28 going into the fourth before a 21-9 edge the final eight minutes.
Bryson Bain scored 25 points with 10 rebounds and six assists, scoring 13 of his points in the fourth quarter. Chris Marshall scored 20 points and Marquese Gardlock added 18 points with both players grabbing 10 rebounds apiece.
Tyler Hepinger led the Wolverines with 13 points.
FRIDAY, Feb. 5
Clarion 82,
Redbank Valley 67
At Clarion, the host Bobcats built a 13-point, 44-31 lead at halftime and held things from there as they dealt the Bulldogs their second loss of the season.
The Bobcats outscored the Bulldogs 38-36 in the second half as Cal German scored 26 points and Christian Simko finished with 22 points.
Also for Clarion, Beau Verdill finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Hunter Craddock had 15 points and 12 rebounds.
For the Bulldogs, Bryson Bain scored 27 points with 12 coming in the fourth quarter. Marquese Gardlock added 20 points. Chris Marshall scored seven points.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 3
Redbank Valley 79,
Cranberry 48
At home against the Berries, the Bulldogs led 36-23 at halftime, then outscored the visitors 26-13 in the third to break things open.
Chris Marshall finished with a triple-double, 27 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists while Bryson Bain added 26 points and 13 rebounds. Marquese Gardlock added 20 points and Owen Magagnotti had four points and eight rebounds.
The Berries got 18 points from Noel Bunyak and 16 from J.T. Stahlman.