KNOX — The Union Damsels softball team trailed 6-2 going into the bottom of the sixth inning before Keystone enacted the 10-Run Rule with a six-run rally for a 12-2 victory Tuesday afternoon.
The Damsels had eight hits, two apiece from Ava Schreckengost and Morgan Cumberland. Mackenna Davis, Carissa Rodgers, Keira Zitzman and Georgia Palm hit singles.
Magen Walzak pitched for the Damsels, going the 5 1/3 innings before Keystone ended the game. She gave up 14 hits and three walks while striking out four.
The 0-4 Damsels host Clarion-Limestone Thursday before visiting Karns City Saturday for a 10 a.m. game. Next Wednesday, they visit Forest Area.
In last week’s game:
WED., April 14
A-C Valley 21,
Union 3
At home last week, the visiting Lady Falcons were up 10-2 going into the fifth inning before putting up 10 runs, leading to a five-inning game stopped by the 10-Run Rule.
Baylee Blauser and Kenzie Parks drove in a combined 10 runs for A-C Valley. Blauser was 4-for-4 with a home run and six RBIs while Parks had two hits with a double and four RBIs.
Rylie Colligan and Mackenna Davis each had two hits. Colligan doubled in a run while Davis scored a run.
Blauser was also the winning pitcher, giving up five hits and five walks while striking out two.
Kira Marsh and Morgan Cumberland pitched for Union, Marsh starting and throwing the first four innings.