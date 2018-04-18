Another day, another game postponed for the Union Knights baseball team.
Monday’s home game with Clarion-Limestone was postponed, meaning the Knight’s next game was set for Friday against Forest Area. Next Monday, they visit North Clarion although the schedule could change with makeup games.
The Knights are off to a 1-1 start, losing 10-0 in five innings to Moniteau last Saturday in Butler and winning their opener with a 9-2 win over Keystone at home last Wednesday.
Against Moniteau, the Knights were limited to one hit by Warriors starter Nick Sosigian, who struck out 10 and walked two. Isaac Yoder singled with two outs in the third inning for the Knights’ lone hit.
Reice Saylor, Yoder and Lucas Bowser combined to pitch for the Knights. Saylor went the first two innings with Yoder and Bowser each throwing an inning.
Moniteau scored six runs in the third inning to break the game open. Chance Nagy had two hits and drove in four runs.
In miserable conditions in the win over Keystone, Saylor and Yoder combined on a five-hitter with Saylor going the first four innings to get the win, striking out five and giving up three hits.
The Knights led 2-1 before putting the game away with four runs in the fourth inning and three in the fifth. Lukas Salvo had two of the Knights’ five hits, driving in three runs. Saylor and Hunter Johnston each had a hit and drove in two runs apiece.
Union worked four Panthers pitches for nine walks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.