RIMERSBURG — With a smallish 13-man roster, the Union Knights baseball team hopes that one more year of experience will lead to improvement.
The Knights were 5-10 last year and return six starters, who third-year head coach Ange Salvo hopes will lead the way in turning some close losses into wins — seniors Lucas Bowser, Isaac Yoder and Hunter Johnston, juniors Reice Saylor and Lukas Salvo, and sophomore Luke Bowser.
“The experience that core of six is going to help us a lot and that confidence is what will help us win some close games where we didn’t have opportunity to do in the past,” said Salvo, whose team opens in Butler against Karns City next Wednesday. “We’ll rely heavily on those pitchers and rely on the defense behind them. If we do that, hopefully we can win those close games.”
Over three-fourths of the team’s innings pitched return, led by Saylor, who was 3-5 with a 4.47 earned run average and 49 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings. He’ll be the No. 1 once again.
“He’s looking good, working on a few new pitches,” Salvo said. “He’s really focused this year and looking forward to stepping up as that guy again. Hopefully we can keep him healthy and we’ll get him on the mound as much as we can.”
Yoder (2-3, 6.67 ERA in 21 innings) had a good debut on the mound last year and he’ll likely be the No. 2 arm. After that, it’s Lucas Bowser (12 1/3 innings), Luke Bowser (8 innings) and freshman Karter Vogle.
Lukas Salvo (.333) is the top returning hitter and returns to be the catcher with much of the infield positioning depending on who’s on the mound.
Yoder (.300, team-best 10 runs batted in) will play shortstop when not on the mound with Vogle and Saylor seeing time at second base. At first base, it’s Lucas Bowser or Saylor, who will serve as a utility infielder on defense when he’s not on the mound. Luke Bowser starts at third base.
In the outfield, Johnston (.268) moves from left field to center field. He’ll be flanked by a combination of players that include juniors Mitchell and Clayton Marsh, sophomore Oscar Puryear and freshman Zachery Flick.
Salvo hopes it’s a mix that can work through some adversity.
“We’re trying to preach this year, to not let one error turn into more,” he said. “Then basically you get down two or threes runs and then the pitch count gets higher and you have to bring in someone else. Defensively, we need to watch for that and make the routine plays. With everyone returning in the infield, that won’t happen this year.
“We just need to tighten things up and hopefully we can improve, defense and pitching, that’s the key for us, and to start off strong.”
Jamie Yoder, Brent Saylor and Nick Rimer make up Salvo’s coaching staff.
ROSTER
Seniors: Lucas Bowser, Isaac Yoder, Hunter Johnston.
Juniors: Clayton Marsh, Reice Saylor, Lukas Salvo, Mitchell Marsh.
Sophomores: Oscar Puryear, Luke Bowser.
Freshmen: Brock Jordan, Zachery Flick, Gavin Marsh, Karter Vogle.
SCHEDULE
April
4-at Karns City (Butler), 4:15 p.m.
6-Redbank Valley
9-at A-C Valley, 4:15 p.m.
11-Keystone
14-at Moniteau (Butler), 1 p.m.
16-C-L, 3:30 p.m.
20-Forest Area
23-at North Clarion
24-at Venango Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
26-Clarion
30-at Cranberry, 4:15 p.m.
May
2-Moniteau
7-at Redbank Valley, 4:15 p.m.
9-Karns City
10-A-C Valley
14-at Keystone
16-at Forest Area (Tionesta)
Games start at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
