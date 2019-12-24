RIMERSBURG — Improving to 4-2 going into its Christmas Tournament, the Union Knights basketball team routed Forest Area, 87-44, last Thursday at East Forest High School.
The Knights put five players into double-figure scoring led by Karter Vogel’s 20 points. Truman Vereb scored 19 points with 10 rebounds while Luke Bowser also turned in a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds.
Caden Rainey finished with 14 points, six steals and six assists while Layton Stewart had 12 points.
Franklin Meals led the Fires with 16 points.
After this weekend’s tournament, the Knights, who are 2-2 in KSAC-North play, host A-C Valley and Karns City Jan. 6 and 8.
In last Thursday’s other game:
Keystone 76, Redbank Valley 52
At home against the Panthers, the Bulldogs dropped a KSAC-South game to fall to 1-5 overall and 1-3 in KSAC-North play.
Keystone put up 44 points in the first half and led the Bulldogs 44-32 before outscoring them 32-20 in the second half.
Mike Rearick scored 15 points in five 3-pointers while Brandon Pierce finished with 14 points to lead the Panthers.
Bryson Bain nailed six 3-pointers and scored 20 points for the Bulldogs with Chris Marshall adding 19 points, 16 coming in the second half.
After this weekend’s tournament at home, the Bulldogs return to the KSAC schedule with four straight road games, starting Jan. 3 at Forest Area in Tionesta.