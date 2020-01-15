RIMERSBURG — Last week’s buzzer-beating three-quarter court game-winning shot from Caden Rainey at the end of overtime at home against Karns City was somewhat dampened by two straight losses since then.
Monday night at home against Moniteau, the Union Knights dropped a 52-45 decision that evened their record to 6-6 going into Wednesday’s home game against Clarion.
Friday, the Knights are back home again in a varsity doubleheader with the girls against Redbank Valley. Next week, it’s back on the road for only the fifth time this season at Cranberry on Tuesday.
Against Moniteau, Rainey led the Knights with 17 points while Truman Vereb finished with 13 points, but the Warriors’ Ethan McDeavitt was the key to the game as he led the visitors with 19 points ad 14 rebounds.
Gage Neal added 11 points and Quinton Scriven finished with 10 points.
In last week’s games:
FRIDAY, Jan. 10
Keystone 74,
Union 39
At Knox, the Knights were walloped by the Panthers as Troy Johnson and Colin Say each scored 15 points.
Andrew Lauer and Marc Rearick each reached double figures in scoring as well for Keystone with 11 and 10 points respectively.
For the Knights, it was Truman Vereb scoring 13 points. Karter Vogle and Caden Rainey scored seven and six points respectively.
WEDNESDAY,
Jan. 8
Union 64,
Karns City 61
At home against the Gremlins with time running out in overtime and the score tied at 61-61, the Gremlins’ Chase Beighley was dribbling out some time and working for a final shot.
However, Karter Vogle forced a Beighley turnover, Rainey grabbed the ball, took a few dribbles and launched a shot from right around the top of the key to the basket around 60-plus feet away.
“Karter was playing great defense on Chase, Skyler Roxbury went to trap and it made Chase go one way and he drove and we stepped in to help and he lost the ball,” said Rainey, recalling the sequence Tuesday. “I grabbed it and heaved it at the rim and it went in.”
Rainey immediately saw that the trajectory had a chance.
“I just saw it heading toward the middle of the square and it looked like it head the distance,” he said.
The reaction was caught on video and posted on social media, including D9Sports.Com.
“It felt like a childhood dream come true,” Rainey said. “When you’re a kid, you dream of making game-winning shots.”
He hadn’t ever made a shot from that far, nor has he tried since the big one that mattered a week ago.
“It was a must-win. We were in so many close game and we just couldn’t get over the hump to get the win, but we finally figured it out as a team to pull that win together,” Rainey said.
Rainey finished with a team-high 26 points while Luke Bowser added 10 points and 11 rebounds. Truman Vereb, who made two free throws late to tie it at 61-61 in OT, had nine points and 12 rebounds.
Beighley finished with 31 points. The Gremlins led 36-27 at halftime before Union took a 47-44 lead into the fourth quarter.