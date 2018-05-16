EMLENTON — Playing A-C Valley for the second time in three days, the Union Knights baseball team fell again to the Falcons, 5-2, last Saturday afternoon.
Monday’s game at Keystone was washed out and will probably not be made up as the regular-season schedule winds to a close this week.
Against the Falcons, the hosts jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two innings. The Knights cut it to 4-2 with two runs in the top of the third on Lukas Salvo’s two-run single.
A-C Valley added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth.
Yoder had the only other hit for the Knights. He and Karter Vogle pitched. Yoder struck out eight in four innings.
In other games:
THURSDAY, May 10
A-C Valley 12,
Union 8
In the first matchup with the Falcons at home, the Knights led 8-4 after three innings, but couldn’t hold on as the Falcons scored five in the fifth inning to take the lead for good.
Isaac Yoder and Reice Saylor singled in runs in the bottom of the third, but that was it for the Knights.
A-C Valley worked the Knights’ trio of pitchers in Saylor, Yoder and Karter Vogle for 13 hits and seven walks, although Saylor struck out seven before exiting with two outs in the fifth.
Luke Whitcomb singled twice and drove in three runs while Tony Thompson had three hits for the Falcons.
For Union, Saylor singled three times, driving in two runs and scoring twice. Vogle singled twice and scored two runs, and Lucas Bowser and Lukas Salvo each doubled.
Salvo hit a three-run double in the second to put the Knights up 5-2.
WEDNESDAY, May 9
Karns City 11,
Union 4
Also at Rimersburg, the visiting Gremlins scored in their first six at-bats, eventually pulling away from the Knights who got to within 6-4 after three innings.
Karns City scored a run in the fourth, then two in each of the fifth and sixth innings to put things away.
Gremlins starter Tyler Yough went six innings, striking out 10 with two walks and two hits with Logan Pistorious finishing out the seventh with two more strikeouts.
The Knights managed three hits, two from Isaac Yoder and one from Lukas Salvo. Both doubled. Salvo doubled in two runs in the third inning to cut the Gremlins’ lead to 6-4.
The Gremlins touched four Knights pitchers — Luke Bowser, Reice Saylor, Yoder and Karter Vogle — for 11 hits and nine walks and scored five unearned runs with the help of six Knights errors.
Steve O’Donnell and Yough each had three hits for Karns City. O’Donnell tripled and scored three runs.
