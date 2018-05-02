SENECA — Tommy Flinspach and Trevor Gladin combined on a two-hitter, lifting host Cranberry to a 7-2 win over the visiting Union Knights Monday afternoon.
The Knights’ third straight loss dropped them to 2-4 going into Wednesday’s home game against Moniteau. Friday, they head to Butler’s Kelly Automotive Park to face Karns City before visiting Redbank Valley next Monday.
Both of Union’s hits came from Lukas Salvo, singles in the first and fifth innings. His fifth-inning single brought home Hunter Johnston and Isaac Yoder, who reached on a walk and error respectively.
By then, the Berries were up 5-0. They put up five in the first two innings off Union starter Reice Saylor, who went five innings, giving up five hits and four walks while striking out five. Four of the six runs he allowed were unearned. Yoder threw the sixth inning, giving up an unearned run.
Flinspach went 4 1/3 innings, striking out nine and walking two while giving up a hit. Both of the Knights’ runs off him were unearned. Gladin allowed a hit and struck out three in 2 2/3 innings.
In last week’s game:
THURSDAY, April 26
Clarion 11, Union 0
At Rimersburg, the visiting Clarion Bobcats got a combined two-hitter from Cameron Craig, Skyler Pastor and Lake Staub in a five-inning win over the Knights.
Both of the Knights’ hits came from Isaac Yoder off Craig, who went three innings with a strikeout and two walks. Pastor struck out the side in his inning and Staub worked a scoreless fifth, striking out one.
Yoder, Lucas and Luke Bowser pitched for the Knights with the Bobcats working them for six hits and 10 walks. Yoder gave up seven runs, six earned, in 1 1/3 innings.
Skylar Rhoades led the Bobcats’ offense, going 3-for-3 with five runs batted in and a triple. Drew Whren doubled.
