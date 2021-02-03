RIMERSBURG — Pulling away after leading the Union Knights by three points at halftime, visiting Karns City downed their KSAC rivals 64-40 last Friday night.
Nathan Waltman paced the Gremlins with 19 points. He was one of three players in double figures with Chase Beighley and Eric Booher each scoring 12 points.
Caden Rainey led the Knights with 15 points while Karter Vogel added 11 points. Brock Jordan finished with seven points.
The loss dropped the Knights to 3-5 going into Wednesday’s game at home against DuBois Central Catholic. Friday, they visit Clarion-Limestone before Saturday’s trip to Mercer. Next Tuesday, they host Forest Area.
In last week’s other game:
WED., Jan. 27
Redbank Valley 58,
Union 34
See Redbank Valley story.