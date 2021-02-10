RIMERSBURG — Firing for 34 points in the first quarter, the Union Knights blasted visiting Forest Area, 67-30, Tuesday night.
Now 5-6, the Knights led 49-12 by halftime and started the second half with the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock in motion.
Caden Rainey and Karter Vogel each scored 18 points for the Knights while Payton Johnston added 14 points.
Jacob Eddy led Forest Area with 13 points.
The Knights visit A-C Valley Friday before next Wednesday’s home date with North Clarion
In other games:
SATURDAY, Feb. 6
Mercer 54, Union 42
At Mercer, the Knights dropped a road game to the District 10 Mustangs.
Mercer led 20-14 at halftime, then outscored the Knights 17-11 in the third quarter to take a 12-point lead into the fourth quarter.
Caden Rainey led the Knights with 14 points, 10 coming in the fourth quarter. Payton Johnston scored all 13 points in the second half. Karter Vogel finished with eight points.
FRIDAY, Feb. 5
Union 62,
C-L 56
At Strattanville, the visiting Knights rallied from a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Lions.
e coming in the fourth quarter. Skylar Roxbury also tallied double figures with 12 points. Brock Jordan and Payton Johnston each added nine. Vogel added 10 rebounds.
“Caden and Karter seem to be our sparkplugs,” Knights head coach Eric Mortimer said. “Everything seems to go through them and then the rest of the team kind of follows their lead. Shooting has been a problem for us all season, but tonight we were knocking down our shots. We challenged our guys all week and they came out and responded well.”
Hayden Callen paced C-L with 12 points and nine rebounds. Riley Klingensmith added 10 points.
A Jordan Hesdon basket to start the third quarter gave C-L its largest lead of the game of 11 points at 33-22. Union cut the deficit to seven at 37-30 with 4:30 to play. An 11-9 edge by C-L the rest of the quarter kept the lead at nine, 48-39 heading into the fourth quarter.
Union kept chipping away at the lead with an 8-2 run to start the quarter which cut the lead to three at 50-47 with 5:05 to play. A basket by Hesdon put the Lions back up by five at 52-47 before a three-pointer by Johnston that cut the lead two at 52-50 and seemed to ignite the Knights.
A pair of free throws by Tommy Smith again put C-L up by four at 54-50 with 3:53 to play. Roxbury added a putback while Vogel added a pair of free throws to tie the score at 54-all with 3:25 to play. Smith would put C-L back ahead 56-54 with 2:53 to play. It would be the last points for C-L in the game as Union closed the game on a 9-0 run to set the final score.
“We chewed them out a bit at halftime and they came out and responded well,” said Mortimer. We have a good ballclub, but at times they just haven’t played that well. We went to a zone defense which helped in our rebounding. Karter did a nice job getting a lot of those rebounds. This is the type of win we’ve been looking for and hopefully the guys can gain some momentum from it.”