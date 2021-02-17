RIMERSBURG — Also evening its record to 7-7, the Union Knights held off visiting DuBois Central Catholic for a 57-54 win Tuesday night.
The Knights got a big night from Caden Rainey, who scored 24 points. Skyler Roxbury and Carter Terwint each scored eight points while Karter Vogel scored five points with a game-high 12 rebounds.
Damon Foster and Alec Srock scored 18 and 10 points apiece for DCC, which fell to 7-4.
Wednesday and Friday, the Knights host North Clarion and A-C Valley. Next Wednesday and Friday, they travel to Karns City and Venango Catholic.
In last week’s game:
FRIDAY, Feb. 12
A-C Valley 47,
Union 42
At Foxburg, the visiting Knights lost to the Falcons as Levi Orton led the hosts with 24 points, 16 coming in the second half. He also hit 10 of 11 free throws.
The Falcons led 21-14 at halftime and took a 29-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
Brock Jordan scored 15 points to lead the Knights, nine of them coming in the fourth quarter. Carter Terwint and Karter Vogel each scored eight points.