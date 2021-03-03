MARIENVILLE — Wrapping up the regular season with three straight wins, the Union Knights basketball team dumped Forest Area 63-33 Monday night at East Forest High School.
That finished the regular season at 11-9 for the Knights, who have won six of their last eight heading into the District 9 Class 1A playoffs that begin some time next week. Pairings will be announced later this week.
Against Forest, the Knights built a 42-21 lead by halftime and were up 56-21 after a 14-0 third-quarter advantage.
Karter Vogel and Caden Rainey scored 16 and 14 points apiece while Carter Terwint finished with 10 points to lead the Knights.
Allen Johnston’s 16 points led the Fires.
In other games:
SATURDAY, Feb. 27
Union 46, Brockway 33
At Brockway, the Knights built an 18-8 lead by the first quarter and 26-19 lead by halftime as they held off the Rovers for a road win Saturday afternoon.
Caden Rainey’s 21 points paced the Knights, going 13-for-17 from the foul line. He was a perfect 6-for-6 in the fourth quarter. Karter Vogel scored 14 points.
Marcus Copelli led the Rovers with 11 points.
FRIDAY, Feb. 26
Union 63,
Venango Catholic 41
At Oil City, the visiting Knights posted 26 points in the second quarter and took a 37-18 halftime time lead on their way to a 22-point win over the host Vikings.
Three Knights reached double figures in scoring, led by Caden Rainey’s 24 points. He scored 18 in the first half and 13 in the second quarter.
Skyler Roxbury scored 10 of his 14 points in the second quarter while Karter Vogel also finished with 14 points.
Jake Liederbach led the Vikings with 18 points.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 24
Karns City 71,
Union 34
At Karns City, the visiting Knights were routed by Karns City, which led 27-14 by halftime then outscored Union 44-20 in the second half to get the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock going.
Four Gremlins reached double figures in scoring, led by Luke Cramer and Nathan Waltman with 13 points apiece. Chase Beighley scored 12 points and Eric Booher finished with 11 points.
For Union, Caden Rainey was the lone double-figure scorer with 18 points. He was 8-for-10 from the foul line.