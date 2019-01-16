MARIENVILLE — Stopping a four-game losing streak, the Union Knights basketball team downed Forest Area, 74-54, Monday night at East Forest High School.
That put the Knights at 5-7 going into Wednesday’s game at Tidioute Charter. They’ll visit Clarion Friday before hosting Cranberry next Wednesday.
Against the Fires, Brock Jordan had a huge game for the Knights with 20 points and 18 rebounds. Truman Vereb added 18 points and 13 rebounds while Karter Vogle and Gavin Bowser scored 10 and eight points respectively.
Union was playing without Caden Rainey and Nolan Cumberland.
In last week’s game:
FRIDAY, Jan. 11
C-L 67, Union 44
At Rimersburg, visiting Clarion-Limestone had their reigning KSAC MVP back in the lineup for the first time and dealt the Knights their fourth straight loss last Friday night.
Ian Callen scored 16 points, returning after a knee injury from football season delayed the start of his senior year. Deion Deas added 19 points while Hayden Callen added nine points and 16 rebounds. Curvin Goheen scored 10 points.
For Union, Karter Vogle scored 11 points while Caden Rainey and Quintin Weaver finished with nine and points respectively.
Knights head coach Eric Mortimer wasn’t pleased with how things went against the Lions.
“We didn’t play well at all,” Mortimer said. “We had a heck of a lot of turnovers. With shooting, we think we’re a 3-point shooting team. We’re not. We shot 18 3-pointers and made four. We’ve got to be able to put the ball in the hole and rebound better. They outrebounded us like crazy.”
The Lions scored 13 straight points over the first five minutes of the game, then increased their lead to 19-5 after a mid-court lob became an alley oop lay in from Julian Laugand to Deas.
The Lions’ frontcourt came up with 17 offensive rebounds, helping to keep the Golden Knights’ offense at bay and giving C-L extra offensive possessions to work with. For the C-L, being able to utilize a rigorous new defense was another bonus to getting Callen back. An aggressive full-court press induced 20 total Union turnovers.
“We haven’t had the depth so we haven’t been able to press often,” said Lions head coach Joe Ferguson of C-L’s defensive strategy in previous games. “This is the first night we’ve implemented it more often. We’ve pressed in the past but with an extra person now to be able to play, I’ve got a good rotation of players that if somebody gets into foul trouble, I can do it. Coming in knowing we had Ian, we said we were going to press a little bit more tonight.”
The Knights showed glimpses of promise at times, even cutting the C-L lead to 19-14 with five minutes left in the first half. The teams’ top three leading scorers combined for nine points after the Laugand to Deas connection.
A 3-pointer from Vogle, along with four points from Weaver and two from the charity stripe from Rainey cut it to five points.
Still, the Lions continued to pressure on defense and facilitate on offense, outscoring Union 48-30 for the rest of the game. A 24-18 score late in the second quarter quickly became a 34-18 Lions lead heading into the half after scores from Ian Callen as well as Goheen and Kaden Park who scored his lone basket during the run.
In the second half, C-L continued to keep a firm hold on the game. After a C-L fan was ejected from the game by officials in the third quarter, the Lions squad seemed to play that much harder, using the ejection as motivation.
“We’ve been having the tendency to slack off once we get a lead,” Ferguson said. “Our intensity level goes down. That little bit of what was going on there on the sidelines kind of fired them up and obviously the crowd, too. It kind of gave us a little boost right then.”
