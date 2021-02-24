RIMERSBURG — Avenging an earlier loss to the Union Knights this month, the visiting Clarion-Limestone Lions raced out to a 21-4 first-quarter lead in a 58-49 win.
The Lions led 34-18 by halftime with Union outscoring them 27-24 in the second half only to see its three-game winning streak snapped.
Karter Vogel scored 14 of his team-high 23 points in the second half to lead the Knights, who dropped to 8-8 going into Wednesday’s game at Karns City.
Also for the Knights, Caden Rainey scored 11 points.
Hayden Callen led the Lions with 24 points while Jordan Hesdon finished with 18 points.
The Knights travel to Karns City and Venango Catholic Wednesday and Friday before visiting Forest Area Monday.
In last week’s games:
FRIDAY. Feb. 19
Union 57, A-CV 50
At home against the Falcons, Caden Rainey lived on the foul line in the second half and scored 18 points as the Knights got a season split with their rivals.
Rainey was 12-for-16 from the foul line, 10-for-14 in the second half. Karter Vogel, Brock Jordan and Skyler Roxbury also reached double figures with 12, 11 and 10 points respectively.
The Knights led 24-17 at halftime then outscored the Falcons 18-12 in the third quarter to take a 42-29 lead into the fourth.
Levi Orton scored 19 of his 23 points in the second half to lead the Falcons. Tanner Merwin finished with 12 points.
WEDNES., Feb. 17
Union 62,
North Clarion 61
At home against the Wolves, some late-game heroics held the Knights pull out the win.
Karter Vogel, who scored 24 points, hit a 3-pointer to break a 58-58 tie with 17.8 seconds left. Hayden Smith’s steal after Vogel’s 3-pointer helped set up Caden Rainey hitting one of two free throws to put the Knights up four points and a Dylan Walters 3-pointer for North Clarion set the final as time ran out.
Two Vogel free throws tied the game at 58-58 with 1:12 to play. The Knights got a big defensive play from Rainey who stole the ball from Walters and at the end of the scramble, the Wolves were called for a backcourt violation.
Collin Schmader led the Wolves with 22 points while Walters finished with 19.