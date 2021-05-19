RIMERSBURG — The Union Knights finish up the baseball season Wednesday against Karns City at Butler’s Pullman Park.
The Knights fell to 1-12 after a 4-2 loss at home to Cranberry on Tuesday.
Christian Rodgers and Trey Fleming each had two hits while Carter Terwint hit a triple.
Brock Jordan went the distance on the mound, giving up four hits with seven strikeouts and two walks. All four runs Cranberry scored were unearned.
The Knights scored runs in the first and seventh innings. Terwint tripled and scored on Jordan’s groundout in the seventh. Fleming singled in Huffman in the first inning.
In other games:
MONDAY, May 17
Redbank Valley 16,
Union 1
See recap of game in Redbank Valley story.
FRIDAY, May 14
Keystone 13,
Union 0
At home against the Panthers, Keystone pitcher Logan Sell tossed a five-hitter over five innings with eight strikeouts against four walks.
Trey Fleming singled twice while Christian Rodgers, Isaac Saylor and Gavin Marsh all singled for Union’s hits.
The Panthers had 10 hits and worked two walks off Knights pitchers Brock Jordan and Trey Fleming and took advantage of eight Union errors that led to 10 unearned runs.
THURSDAY, May 13
Forest Area 9,
Union 0
Also at home against Forest Area, the Knights were limited to two hits by Isaac Gilara who struck out 13 and walked five in the Fires’ shutout win.
The lone hits came on a Gavin Marsh double and Trey Fleming single.
Forest led 8-0 after the first three innings and won despite just one hit off pitchers Karter Vogel and Bailey Crissman. However, eight Knights errors doomed them as eight of the nine runs wound up unearned.
Vogel started and went 1 2/3 innings, striking out four and walking four with all six runs off him going unearned. Crissman went the final 5 1/3 innings, giving up the hit with six strikeouts and two walks.