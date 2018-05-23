STRATTANVILLE — The Union Knights baseball team scored four runs in the top of the first and with a strong pitching performance from Reice Saylor those runs were more than enough in a 9-2 victory over Clarion-Limestone at the C-L Sports Complex last Thursday afternoon.
Besides the first-inning runs, the Golden Knights added a single run in the fifth and four more in the sixth. The Lions scored one run in the second and one in the fifth.
Only one of the nine Union runs were earned as the Lions committed six errors.
Saylor also led the Knights offense with a pair of hits. Isaac Yoder, Luke Salvo, Lucas Bowser, Hunter Johnston and Mitch Marsh each added one hit. Yoder doubled. Salvo and Johnston drove in a pair of runs. Yoder, Saylor, Bowser and Karter Vogle each knocked in a run.
Christian Smith collected a pair of hits to lead C-L. Ian Hawthorn, Ayden Wiles, Hayden Callen and Camden Hankey each added one hit. Hawthorn and Callen each drove in a run.
Saylor worked the first six innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits. He walked three and struck out three. Luke Bowser finished the game with a scoreless inning, allowing one hit with two strikeouts.
“Reice pitched a phenomenal game today,” said Union head coach Ange Salvo. “He mixed his pitches well and kept them off balance. That was a game we needed a few games ago for our team to come together. We’ve had the pitching and our fielding has been decent, but we struggled all year to get that big inning and today we got it. Too bad it took until the end of the season to have everything come together like today, but I’ll take it.”
Drew Beichner took the loss allowing five runs, one earned on six hits. He walked one and struck out five. Christian Smith allowed four unearned runs in one inning. He gave up one hit and two walks. Cole Grenci pitched one scoreless inning with one strikeout.
Two Lions errors led to the four run first inning while three more errors were a big key in the Golden Knights’ four-run sixth inning as well.
“We started the season somewhat strong, but the way the weather was and having things constantly moved around took that early momentum away,” said Salvo, whose team finished 4-9. “We lost some games due to the weather which meant we were playing all the tougher teams all together. It’s tough ending 4-9 because a couple more wins and we could have been in the playoff mix.”
C-L, headed to the Class 1A playoffs, dropped to 6-7.
In last week’s other game:
WEDNESDAY, May 16
Union 12,
Forest Area 0
At Tionesta, the Knights got a strong pitching outing from Isaac Yoder, who allowed two hits and two walks while striking out six in a 10-Run Rule win in five innings.
Yoder threw 70 pitches to complete his five-inning shutout while the Knights worked four Forest pitchers for nine hits and 11 walks, taking advantage of four errors as well.
Yoder, Clayton Marsh and Hunter Johnston each had two hits for the Knights. Yoder drove in four runs, Salvo doubled, Marsh drove in two runs and scored four times, and Johnston had three RBIs and scored three times.
