RIMERSBURG — Looking to move forward after losing their primary scorer over the past two seasons, the Union Knights basketball team tips off the season with its own tournament starting Friday night against Maplewood.
The Knights tip off against the D10 Tigers at 7:30 p.m., then have a pre-set foe on Saturday with Commodore Perry at 4 p.m.
It’s Eric Mortimer’s third season as head coach and his first without 1,400-point scorer Lucas Bowser, who accounted for most of the almost 70 percent of the points lost from last season’s 6-16 squad. So the offense will be looking for a leader.
“They all know they all have to step up and score and seemed to do that over the summer,” Mortimer said. “(Lucas) is not here now and they understand they’ll have to score … it’s worked out well. I was worried early but they had no qualms about it. They’re ready.”
Senior Nolan Cumberland (6.3 ppg.), a 6-foot senior forward, is the top returning scorer. He’ll join returning rotation players in junior guard Luke Bowser (4.6 ppg.), sophomore guard Karter Vogle, senior forward Quintin Weaver and junior Truman Vereb in the likely starting lineup.
Vogle and freshman Caden Rainey will work at point guard while senior forward Corey Barger, senior swingman Tye Sapien, junior guard Layton Stewart and sophomore forward Brock Jordan are also part of a deeper rotation this year according to Mortimer.
“We haven’t been that deep,” Mortimer said. “I thought we would be last year, but I think we’ll be able to do that.”
Improved ball-handling is a must and Mortimer has seen progress.
“We’re stressing defense,” Mortimer said. “We’re quicker and I think we’re going to be able to get more steals on deflections and that turns into our offense, if we can do that.”
The Knights look to move up the ladder in the KSAC-South, which includes Karns City, Redbank Valley, Keystone, Moniteau and A-C Valley. And that move up and hopefully into the playoffs as the Knights try to get back to .500 for the first time since winning the division
“The kids are excited and have high expectations on where they want to be,” said Mortimer, who will be assisted by Jason Johnston. “We start with two games at home and we’ll go from there and see what happens. A lot of the players were .500 in JVs last year and I think they want to do better.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Nolan Cumberland, Quintin Weaver, Tye Sapien, Corey Barger, Chase Kline.
Juniors: Luke Bowser, Truman Vereb, Layton Stewart, Colton Hoffman.
Sophomores: Karter Vogle, Brock Jordan, Issac Soliday, Danny Duncan, Gavin Marsh.
Freshman: Caden Rainey.
SCHEDULE
December
Tip-Off Classic
7-Maplewood, 7:30 p.m.
8-Commodore Perry, 4 p.m.
12-Moniteau
14-at Redbank Valley (DH), 7:30 p.m.
18-Karns City
20-A-C Valley
27-28-Host Christmas Tournament
January
4-at Keystone
8-at North Clarion
11-Clarion-Limestone
14-at Forest Area, Tionesta
16-at Tidioute Charter
18-at Clarion (DH), 7:30 p.m.
23-Cranberry
25-at Moniteau
30-RB Valley (DH), 6 p.m.
February
1-at Karns City
4-Venango Catholic
6-at A-C Valley
8-Keystone
12-at Mercer
JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted. DH indicates boys/girls varsity doubleheader with tip-off time listed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.