KNOX — The pitching trio of Tye Elder, Nate Gutonsky and Aidan Sell combined on four-hitter to lift Keystone to an 11-2 win over the Union Knights baseball team Tuesday afternoon.
Karter Vogel had two of the Knights’ hits, one of them a triple. Christian Rodgers and Bailey Crissman hit singles.
Crissman singled in Rodgers in the first inning and Brock Jordan walked and scored on a Carter Terwint single in the Knights’ sixth inning.
Meanwhile, the Panthers took advantage of seven Knights errors to score eight unearned runs off pitchers Jordan and Crissman. Jordan went the first 4 2/3 innings and hung the loss.
The Knights (0-5) host Clarion-Limestone Thursday before next Wednesday’s game at Forest Area.
In last week’s game:
WED., April 14
A-C Valley 16,
Union 5
At Rimersburg, the visiting Falcons led 9-1 after three innings, then scored seven runs in their final two at-bats to slap a 10-Run Rule win in six innings over the Knights.
Gary Amsler drove in five runs while Broc Weigle finished with four hits and three runs batted in to lead the Falcons, who had 15 hits off three Knights pitchers Trey Fleming, Karter Vogel and Tony Salizzoni.
Nine different players had hits for the Knights, who finished with nine hits. Doug Huffman doubled in the Knights’ four-run fourth inning. He scored on Christian Rodgers’ RBI single and Bailey Crissman singled in a run to get the Knights within 9-5 before the Falcons struck for seven runs in the fifth and sixth.