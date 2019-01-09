FRILLS CORNERS — Outgunned by the host North Clarion Wolves, the Union Knights basketball team fell 74-55 in a KSAC-Crossover divisional matchup Tuesday night.
The Wolves jumped out to a 20-11 first-quarter lead, held a 39-31 halftime advantage, then extended their lead in the second half as Kyle Mills and Tyler McCord-Wolbert scored 23 and 17 points respectively.
Caiden Rainey led Union (4-6) with 21 points while Luke Bowser scored 16 points.
The Knights host C-L Friday, then visit Forest Area in Marienville Monday and Tidioute Charter next Wednesday. The Forest Area game starts a stretch of four road trips in five games.
In other games:
MONDAY, Jan. 7
Damsels postponed
at Curwensville
The Union girls’ trip to Curwensville was postponed to Jan. 14 with a 6 p.m. varsity start.
The Damsels (6-3) were scheduled to host North Clarion Wednesday before starting a stretch of six straight road games on Friday at Clarion-Limestone.
FRIDAY, Jan. 4
BOYS
Keystone 53,
Knights 48
At Keystone, the Knights rallied from a 27-18 halftime deficit and got to within two points going into the fourth quarter, but the hosts pulled away for a KSAC-South win.
Caiden Rainey led the Knights with 14 points, fighting foul trouble most of the game. Karter Vogel hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 points and Quintin Weaver finished with four points and 10 rebounds.
Brooks LaVan scored 17 points for the Panthers, including five 3-pointers.
GIRLS
Keystone 46, Union 25
At Rimersburg, the visiting Lady Panthers jumped out to a 28-17 halftime lead, then held the Damsels to eight points in the second half for a KSAC-South win.
McKenzie Hovis scored 14 points for Keystone.
For Union, Hailey Kriebel and Maggie Minick each scored eight points.
