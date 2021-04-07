RIMERSBURG — For the first time since 2019, the Union Knights finally played a baseball game.
Tuesday at home against Moniteau, the Knights dropped a 13-2 decision in a full seven innings as the Warriors posted their final two runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Moniteau pitchers Brock Matthews and Ray Dean combined on a four-hitter, Matthews going the first five innings and striking out four to get the win.
The Knights scored runs in the first and second innings with Moniteau breaking things open with a six-run top of the second. The Warriors led 11-2 after five innings then added their final two runs in the seventh.
Union’s first-inning run came when Christian Rodgers singled with one out and scored on Brock Jordan’s groundout to shortstop. In the second, Carter Terwint led off with a single and came around to score on Doug Huffman’s groundout.
Also getting hits were Gavin Marsh and Peter Hardy.
Jordan, Karter Vogle and Bailey Crissman pitched for the Knights, combining to give up 12 hits and eight walks. Jordan started and hung the loss, going the first 1 2/3 innings and giving up the six runs in the second, five of them earned.
The Knights were scheduled to visit Kane Wednesday before visiting Redbank Valley Thursday.
It’s the second year, but first season for head coach Ron Rodgers who took over for Ange Salvo after 2019. He has a 16-player roster with five seniors, seven juniors, three sophomores and just one freshman.
“It was hard to put 2020 on hold and tell the athletes that they have to lose a year of actual play,” Rodgers said. “Putting the hold on really produced a lot of rust on fundamentals. Now we are back on the field and sharpening the edges for the season and developing the Knights program again.”
Rodgers will be assisted by Jason Johnston and Jason Crissman.
“The goal this year is to be a competitive team that can play as one unit,” Rodgers said. “Developing a deep bullpen, to be as precise as possible defensively along with building a pressure-based offense with solid hitting and speed are goals as well. Execution will be a key for us.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Karter Vogle, Brock Jordan, Gavin Marsh, Kevin McNaughton, Zack Flick.
Juniors: Christian Rodgers, Braxton Marsh, Peter Hardy, Tony Salizzoni, Doug Huffman, Carter Terwint, Isaac Saylor.
Sophomores: Evie Bliss, Sam Morganti, Bailey Crissman.
Freshman: Trey Fleming.
SCHEDULE
April
6-Moniteau
7-at Kane
8-at Redbank Valley, 4:15 p.m.
12-Karns City
14-A-C Valley
20-at Keystone
22-C-L
28-at Forest Area
29-Clarion
May
3-C-L, 4:15 p.m.
6-at Clarion, 4:30 p.m.
10-Cranberry
13-Forest Area
14-Keystone
17-Redbank Valley
— Games begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.