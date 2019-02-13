Both Union basketball teams wrap up their regular-season schedules this week.
The Knights’ trip to Mercer Tuesday was postponed, but both teams will be in action Wednesday with a varsity doubleheader at home against Redbank Valley.
Both teams play again Thursday against Karns City, the girls at home and the boys on the road.
In last week’s games:
SATURDAY, Feb. 9
Youngsville 53,
Knights 49
On the road in Warren County against the Eagles, the Knights dropped a four-point non-league game.
Caden Rainey and Luke Bowser scored 11 and nine points respectively as the Knights lost their third straight game and fell to 7-12.
Youngsville’s Gage Heideickson scored 28 points.
FRIDAY, Feb. 8
Keystone 57,
Knights 48
At Rimersburg, the Knights had a chance to mess up the KSAC-South race as a spoiler but came up short as Keystone clinched the division title with the win.
Caden Rainey scored 12 points for the Knights while Troy Johnson finished with 15 points.
It’s the second division title in three years for the Panthers.
Keystone 59,
Damsels 37
At Knox, the Damsels lost their fourth straight game and dropped to 8-12 overall with a loss to the hosts.
Dominika Logue led the Damsels with 11 points.
After starting the season 6-2, the Damsels have lost 10 of their last 12 games.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 6
A-C Valley 65,
Knights 48
At Foxburg, the Knights couldn’t stop Levi Orton who scored 28 points to lead the Falcons to help avenge a 16-point loss to Union in December.
Luke Bowser and Caden Rainey scored 12 and 11 points respectively for the Knights.
A-C Valley 64,
Damsels 33
At Rimersburg, the visiting Lady Falcons secured their second straight KSAC-South title with a win over the host Damsels.
Dominika Logue scored 14 points and Hailey Kriebel added seven points for Union. Four players reached double figures for A-C Valley, led by Cami McNany and Olivia Boocks who scored 14 points apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.