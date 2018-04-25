FRILLS CORNERS — Splitting a pair of 11-1 games with Forest Area and North Clarion, the Union Knights baseball team took a 2-2 record into Thursday’s home game with Clarion.
The Knights were on the short end of the 11-1 decision in Monday’s loss at North Clarion. The Wolves led 3-1 going into the bottom of the third inning before scoring eight runs, ending the game in five innings via the 10-Run Rule.
Wolves starter Tyler Wolbert tossed a two-hitter with six strikeouts and two walks. Both hits came in the first when Isaac Yoder led off with a triple and came home three batters later on Lucas Bowser’s single.
Logan Minich hit a grand slam home run in the Wolves’ eight-run third. North Clarion had seven hits off Knights pitchers Reice Saylor and Yoder.
Saylor pitched into the third and took the loss, going 2 1/3 innings with four hits and one walk with no strikeouts. Three of the five runs off Saylor were earned. The other six runs came off Yoder in 1 2/3 innings. He allowed three hits, including Minich’s grand slam.
Next week, the Knights visit Cranberry Monday and host Moniteau Wednesday.
In last week’s game:
FRIDAY, April 20
Union 11,
Forest Area 1
At Rimersburg, the host Knights broke open a close game with nine runs in their final three at-bats in a six-inning game stopped by the 10-Run Rule.
The Knights were up 2-1 going into the bottom of the fourth before scoring three runs. They added four runs in the fifth and two more in the bottom of the sixth, ending the game on Isaac Yoder’s two-out, two-run single.
Lukas Salvo had a big game, going 3-for-4 with five runs batted in and a triple. He singled in two runs in the fourth and tripled with the bases loaded in the fifth to put the Knights up 9-1.
Luke Bowser hit a solo home run to lead off the fifth inning. Isaac Yoder, Reice Saylor and Clayton Marsh each had two hits.
Saylor went five innings and allowed just one hit, striking out nine with no walks, the lone Forest run being unearned. Yoder threw a scoreless sixth inning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.