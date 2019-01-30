RIMERSBURG — Three players reached double figures in scoring and a strong third quarter helped the Union Knights basketball team pull away with a 56-45 win over visiting Cranberry Monday night.
The Knights improved to 6-9 going into Wednesday’s home game with Redbank Valley. That’ll likely be postponed due to cold weather in the region. Friday, the Knights travel to Karns City before Monday’s home game with Venango Catholic.
Nolan Cumberland led the Knights with 16 points and eight rebounds, Truman Vereb scored 12 points, and Caden Rainey scored 10 points with five assists and five steals.
Union led 21-15 after the first quarter and 33-28 at halftime and stretched its lead to 49-34 after a 16-6 third-quarter advantage.
J.T. Stahlman led Cranberry with 20 points, 15 coming in the first half.
In last week’s game:
FRIDAY, Jan. 25
Moniteau 71, Union 65
At West Sunbury, the Knights were outscored 41-31 in a high-scoring second half in a loss to the Warriors.
Union, which led 34-30 at halftime, put three players in double-figure scoring with Karter Vogel scoring 17 points. Caden Rainey and Luke Bowser scored 13 ad 12 points respectively.
Ethan McDeavitt scored 16 points and collected 10 points to lead Moniteau. Gage Neal (14), Tyler McFadden (11) and Bob Mathews (10) also reached double figures in scoring.
