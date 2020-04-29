The oral history of a promising outdoors-woman began in the Kotchey family last weekend.
Award-winning turkey call maker Shawn Kotchey had his family in the woods last Saturday in Millcreek Township of Clarion County. He was mentor hunting with his 10-year-old daughter Craylynn, 8-year-old daughter Priya — both elementary students at Clarion-Limestone — and wife Tara for a spring gobbler turkey.
And huddled in blind with a video camera trying to capture the moment, dad watched it all unfold just yards away in front of them.
“I got her up in front of me and it was nothing at 7 in the morning and we could hear them gobbling in the patch and then I heard this far-away gobble and I was laying on the floor of the blind and I told her that she had to be patient and the hens are with the gobblers and this is what happens,” Kotchey said.
His younger daughter Priya was unable to hunt because of a broken arm, so she was unable to hunt. So it was up to Craylynn to land a bird, which would be her first.
“I kept calling real sparingly and then it just sound like the gobbler was getting close and I said, ‘Oh, it sounds like he’s coming and my wife, who has better hearing than I do because of my time in the military, says, ‘Yeah, he’s definitely coming.’ And here comes two long-beards side-by-side strutting.”
Kotchey’s mission was to instruct and film.
“I was busy trying to tell her how to make a shot and make sure she squeezes off the trigger and the bird came in to 27 yards to the decoys. (Craylynn) had a .410 and I told her she could shoot either one and she says she wants to shoot the one strutting.
“She had the .410 resting on one of those shooting sticks and I was behind her whispering in her year to take her time, put the bead where the neck meets the feathers and … “
BOOM!
“It just dropped like a ton of bricks and I yelled ‘Craylynn, Awesome!’” Kotchey said. “She’s jumping up and down yelling ‘Dad, I’m hooked! I love it. I’m doing this from now on. I want to go back out!’”
The tale of the gobbler’s tape and scale: 21 pounds, 9-inch beard and 1-inch spurs.
Family tradition runs strong in the Kotchey family. Craylynn’s first harvested bird lay within 10 yards of where her mom shot a gobbler while she was pregnant with … Craylynn.
Last fall, Kotchey had her using a 20-gauge, which turned out to be too much gun and led to some missed opportunities.
“She was really upset, so we got the .410 and kept shooting with it and got her zeroed in,” Kotchey said. “She killed her first buck during rifle season and we kept on practicing with the shotgun. She had this goofy fingernail polish, it was fluorescent green, and i put it on the cross-hair bead and told her she couldn’t miss that.”
And she didn’t.
Kotchey is looking forward to the continuation of the spring season which opens for everyone this Saturday.
“At first I thought maybe the season was going to be bad because it warmed up real quick earlier this spring if you remember,” Kotchey said. “But then we had this late snow a week ago and we had four inches of snow here. Now I’m seeing the birds get back into the groups. I don’t know if they really ever left the groups, but I think we’re just right on time this year.”
Kotchey, a multi-award winner at national and international turkey and other animal call events, recently won his second world title in call making while finishing second at the National Wild Turkey Federation’s National Call Making Championships in Waldo, Ohio. Craylynn finished second the junior worlds in the pot or slate call division.
While the coronavirus pandemic has put many lives on hold, Kotchey realized that he’s been able to spend more time with his family and perhaps appreciate even more the blessings in his life. He lost his father, Michael, last October and the two hunted together their entire lives.
“I don’t know if this is a reset or wakeup call for us or not, but my wife is laid off for a couple months and I know it’s horrible for a lot of people,” he said. “But in certain things, it’s a reset. I can’t remember the last time I played a board game with my kids.”
He said business is doing well with his turkey calls at www.millcreekvalleygamecalls.com.
“It’s all hands on deck with the kids helping package the calls,” Kotchey said. “Craylynn is learning the ropes and she’s packing, building and sanding calls. They’re learning about business and how money and the world works.”