NEW BETHLEHEM — Owen Saylor allowed just two hits over 4 1/3 innings as the Knox-Rimersburg-Emlenton under-12 Little League Ball All-Stars knocked New Bethlehem out of the District 25 playoffs last Thursday.
KRE’s 5-1 win landed it in Saturday’s elimination game at Franklin and it advanced with a 7-3 win to play another do-or-die game at Oil City on Monday night.
The KRE-Oil City winner lands in this week’s final needing to beat Clarion twice to take the title.
Against New Bethlehem, KRE scored twice in the first inning, once in the third and twice in the fourth to take a 5-0 lead before New Bethlehem scored its lone run in the fifth.
Saylor struck out three and walked two before Aidan Tharan went the final 1 2/3 innings, striking out two while walking two and giving up one hit.
In the first, Hudson Bliss scored on a wild pitch and Saylor singled in a run. KRE made it 3-0 in the third when Sebastian Link’s single drove in pinch-hitter Owen Bish. Then in the fourth, Ian Morganti walked and came around and scored on an error and Bliss singled in a run with two outs.
New Bethlehem’s lone run in the fifth started with Eli Rex walking and Isaac Neiswonger reaching on a hit by pitch. With two outs, Jaxon Huffman singled in Rex.
Chaz Renninger had KRE’s other hit off the New Bethlehem mound duo of Huffman and Hayden Rearick. Huffman went four innings, giving up three hits while striking out seven and walking five. Rearick pitched one inning, giving up a hit while striking out one.
Kaden Sturgeon and Bella Orr had New Bethlehem’s other hits.
In KRE’s win over Franklin, KRE broke a 2-2 tie with two runs in the fourth and three more runs in the fifth to break things open.