This week’s Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference spring sports All-Conference teams were announced and Redbank Valley and Union combined for 16 honored athletes.
For Redbank Valley, it was 13 of those with two baseball, four in softball and seven in track and field. Union had three overall, two baseball and one track and field.
This spring’s KSAC MVPs were Cranberry’s Andrea Watson in softball, Karns City’s Tyler Yough in baseball, Clarion’s Brendan Zerfoss (track) and Keystone’s Brody Coleman (field) in boys’ track and field, and A-C Valley’s Emma Fox and Karns City’s Rebecca Pennington (co-track) and North Clarion’s Tori Obenrader and Moniteau’s Cambrie Campbell (co-field) in girls’ track and field.
Here’s a look at the area honorees:
Baseball
The Bulldogs had two players land all-conference berths as senior pitcher Bryan Layton was a second-teamer and freshman infielder Kobe Bonanno grabbed a third-team nod.
Union’s Lukas Salvo and Isaac Yoder were third-team selections at catcher and infield respectively.
Softball
Redbank Valley had three players named to the second team with pitcher Dakota Hetrick, infielder Brooke Holben and outfield Kaia Rearick. Elaina Miller was a third-team nod at designated hitter.
Track and Field
The Bulldogs had three athletes named, led by D9 champion and first-team high jumper Sam Hetrick. Austin Rupp and Keaton Kahle were second-team picks, Rupp at javelin and Kahle in the 100- and 200-meter dashes.
Union’s Nolan Cumberland was a second-team pole vaulter.
For the Lady Bulldogs, it was Paiton Rizzo in three events as a first-team triple jumper and second-team long jumper. She joined teammates Taylor King, Haley Minich and Elisabeth Hook on the first-team 4x100 relay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.