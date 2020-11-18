The Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference announced its fall sports all-conference teams in volleyball, cross country and golf last week.
Redbank Valley and Union combined to have six athletes named all-conference, five of them in volleyball.
For the District 9 Class 2A champion Lady Bulldogs, seniors Montana Hetrick and Brynn Hetrick were First Team picks while senior Brooke Holben and sophomore Alivia Huffman were Third Team selections.
Union junior Dominika Logue earned Second Team status.
The other KSAC all-conference athlete was Union sophomore Hailey Theuret, who was a Second Team pick from the A-C Valley/Union co-operative team in cross country.
KSAC MVPs were Korrin Burns of Clarion in volleyball, Cranberry’s Matt Woolcock and North Clarion’s Rachel Bauer in North Clarion in cross country, and Clarion-Limestone’s Hayden Siegel in boys’ golf.
The teams are listed below:
VOLLEYBALL
Champion: Clarion
MVP: Korrin Burns, Clarion
First Team: Brenna Campbell, Clarion; Erica Selfridge, Clarion; Montana Hetrick, Redbank Valley; Brynn Rearick, Redbank Valley; Ava Ferringer, Cranberry; Emma Burrows, Keystone.
Second Team: Kendall Dunn, C-L; Andrea Meals, A-C Valley; Jozee Weaver, Keystone; Aryana Girvan, Clarion; Aslyn Pry, Moniteau; Dominika Logue, Union.
Third Team: Brooke Holben, Redbank Valley; Alivia Huffman, Redbank Valley; Maria Anderson, Cranberry; Jordan Best, Clarion; Mia Sherman, A-C Valley; Cheyanne Rudder, Venango Catholic.
CROSS COUNTRY
BOYS
Champion: Cranberry
MVP: Matt Woolcock, Cranberry
First Team: Braden Rankin, C-L; Gavin Hoover, Clarion; Christian Miller, Cranberry; Collin Zerbe, Cranberry; Koby Buzard, Keystone; Avery Keenan, Cranberry; Kaine McFarland, North Clarion.
Second Team: Conor Marterella, Cranberry; Ty Rankin, C-L; Aiden Thomas, North Clarion; Keegan Phillips, Clarion; Corbin Coulson, C-L; Sylas Fox, Cranberry; Noel Bunyak, Cranberry.
GIRLS
Champion: North Clarion
MVP: Rachel Bauer, North Clarion
First Team: Hannah Burgoon, Moniteau; Jenna Blauser, Moniteau; Kaylynn Ziegler, Cranberry, Ashlyn Shultz, Cranberry; Bella Scott, Clarion; Jordyn Hendrickson, North Clarion; Brynn Siegel, North Clarion.
Second Team: Nicole Fair, North Clarion; Jenna Zendron, Mniteau; Kayla Aaron, North Clarion; Hailey Theuret, ACV/Union; Jordan Montgomery, Cranberry; Emma Buckley, North Clarion; Ellabay Perry, Cranberry.
GOLF
Champion: Clarion
MVP: Hayden Siegel, C-L
First Team: Jacob Felsing, Moniteau; Jackson Fox, Clarion; Hayden Callen, C-L; Collin Liederbach, Venango Catholic; Devon Lauer, Clarion.
Second Team: Dawson Wallace, Moniteau; McKayla Kerle, Clarion; Owen Kerle, Forest Area; Cayden Baker, Cranberry; Nick Aaron, C-L.
Third Team: Broc Weigle, ACV/Union; Zeelan Hargenrader, Forest Area; Padraig McGrail, Venango Catholic; Ethan Carll, Forest Area; Owen Kriebel, Clarion.