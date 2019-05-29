The Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference announced its spring sports all-conference awards this week. Several athletes from Redbank Valley and Union were recognized.
Especially for the Redbank Valley track and field teams, which had a combined 18 entries honored.
Keaton Kahle was won of three boys named the tri-MVP on the track, and he also earned first-team nods in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Sam Hetrick was also a first-teamer in the high jump and was a tri-MVP in the field events.
For the Lady Bulldogs, three entries were first-team picks — the 4x800 relay of Ryleigh Smathers, Quinn Fricko, Emma Huffman and Carley Shick, the 4x100 relay of Paiton Rizzo, Taylor King, Katie Davis, Mariah Clark and Elisabeth Hook, and Frankie Dinger in the javelin.
Second-team nods for the Bulldogs were Hetrick in the 100 and 200 dashes, the 4x100 relay of Hetrick, Kahle, Javin Brentzel and Joe Mansfield, Declan Fricko in the high jump, Anthony Baileys in the discus, and Austin Rupp in the javelin.
For the Lady Bulldogs, second-teamers were Rizzo in the 100 hurdles and long jump, the 4x400 relay of Davis, Claire Clouse, Hook, Smathers and Shick, Hook in the triple jump, Lindsay Evans in the discus, and Karlee Wells and Lillian Shaffer in the javelin.
Blaney Brooks was the lone Bulldog to get on the baseball all-star squad as a third-team infielder. In softball, the Lady Bulldogs had three third-team picks with pitcher Montana Hetrick, infielder Brynn Rearick and outfielder Teja Hageter.
Union had three athletes honored. In baseball, Luke Salvo was a second-team catcher while in track and field, Quintin Weaver was a second-teamer in the 800 run and Nolan Cumberland a second-teamer in the pole vault.
Other KSAC MVP honors went to Moniteau’s Hunter Fitzingo in baseball and Karns City’s Alyssa Stitt in softball. In track and field, three athletes shared the boys’ track MVP with Brody Coleman of Keystone, Kahle and Hunter Jones and Karns City. Three athletes also shared the field with Coleman, James Parenti of Moniteau and Hetrick.
BASEBALL
MVP: Hunter Fitzingo, Moniteau.
First Team
Pitchers: Hunter Fitzingo, Moniteau; Chase Kriebel, Clarion.
Catcher: Jared Lominski, Moniteau.
First Base: Tyler McFadden, Moniteau.
Infield: Hunter Fitzingo, Moniteau; Trevor Gladin, Cranberry; Hayden Callen, C-L.
Outfield: Skylar Rhoades, Clarion; Lee DeMatteis, Moniteau; Nate Datko, Clarion.
DH: Tyler Yough, Karns City.
Second Team
Pitchers: Skylar Rhoades, Clarion; Hayden Callen, C-L.
Catcher: Luke Salvo, Union.
First Base: Broc Weigle, A-C Valley.
Infield: Blaney Brooks, Redbank Valley; Steve O’Donnell, Karns City; Gage Neal, Moniteau.
Outfield: Josh Whitmire, Karns City; Logan Minich, North Clarion; Bryson Huwar, C-L.
DH: Sam Anderson, A-C Valley.
Third Team
Pitchers: Chance Nagy, Moniteau; Broc Weigle, A-C Valley.
Catcher: Lake Staub, Clarion.
First Base: Josh Witmer, Karns City.
Infield: Sam Minich, North Clarion; Colby Himes, C-L; Levi Orton, A-C Valley.
Outfield: Tyler McCord-Wolbert, North Clarion; Chance Nagy, Moniteau; Tony Thompson, A-C Valley.
DH: Tyler Comsike, Cranberry.
SOFTBALL
MVP: Alyssa Stitt, Karns City.
First Team
Pitchers: Kaitlyn Constantino, Clarion; Andrea Watson, Cranberry.
Catcher: Cami McNany, A-C Valley.
First Base: Rachael McCauley, Cranberry.
Infield: Emily Wetzell, A-C Valley; Alyssa Stitt, Karns City; MacKenzie Dunn, Karns City.
Outfield: Cassidy Claypoole, Moniteau; Sadie Mahle, C-L; Emily Wolfe, Karns City; Sydnie Schmidt, A-C Valley.
DH: Kaylie Bruce, Cranberry.
Second Team
Pitchers: Logan Byers, Karns City; Baylee Blauser, A-C Valley.
Catcher: Dolcey Shunk, Moniteau.
First Base: Andrea Meals, A-C Valley.
Infield: Malliah Schreck, Cranberry; Carly Best, Clarion; Kate Allen, Karns City.
Outfield: Amanda Dailey, Moniteau; Baylee Blauser, A-C Valley; Maria Anderson, Cranberry.
DH: Lexi Miller, Moniteau.
Third Team
Pitchers: Montana Hetrick, Redbank Valley; Cassidy Makray, C-L.
Catcher: Jordan Best, Clarion.
First Base: Emily Aites, Forest Area.
Infield: Kelsie Terwilliger, A-C Valley; Brynn Rearick, Redbank Valley; Emily Duncan, Cranberry; Tori Vega, Clarion.
Outfield: Teja Hageter, Redbank Valley; Megan Hadden, Cranberry; Madison Cornelius, Cranberry.
DH: Lauren Slaugenhaupt, Keystone.
TRACK AND FIELD
Track MVP: Brody Coleman, Keystone; Keaton Kahle, Redbank Valley; Hunter Jones, Karns City.
Field MVP: Brody Coleman, Keystone; James Parenti, Moniteau; Sam Hetrick, Redbank Valley.
BOYS
First Team
100-200 dashes: Keaton Kahle, Redbank Valley.
400 dash: Hunter Jones, Karns City.
800 run: Noah Schill, Clarion.
1,600 run: Nick Schill, Clarion.
3,200 run: Nathaniel Lerch, Clarion.
110-300 hurdles: Brody Coleman, Keystone.
4x100 relay: Karns City (Hunter Rowe, Ryan Truax, Kaden Scherer, Hunter Jones, Corey Dunmyre).
4x400 relay: Karns City (Ryan Truax, Erik Pfeifer, Kaden Scherer, Hunter Jones, Gunnar Yough).
4x800 relay: Clarion (Nick Schill, Don Cunningham, Daniel Ketner, Noah Schill).
Long jump-Triple jump: Brody Coleman.
High jump: Sam Hetrick.
Pole Vault: Kyle Norling, Moniteau.
Shot put-Discus: James Parenti.
Javelin: Ian Callen, C-L.
Second Team
100-200 dash: Brody Coleman, Keystone; Sam Hetrick, Redbank Valley.
400 dash: Kaden Scherer, Karns City.
800 run: Quintin Weaver, Union.
1,600 run: Koby Buzard, Keystone; Daniel Fisher, Cranberry.
3,200 run: Matthew Woolcock, Cranberry.
110 hurdles: Austin Newcomb, C-L.
300 hurdles: Ethan McDeavitt, Moniteau.
4x100 relay: Redbank Valley (Sam Hetrick, Joe Mansfield, Javen Brentzel, Keaton Kahle, Declan Fricko).
4x400 relay: Clarion (Josh Mitchell, Don Cunningham, Noah Schill, Nick Schill).
4x800 relay: Keystone (Koby Buzard, Max Thompson, Dawson Steele, Logan Sell, Conrad Lloyd).
Long jump: Gavin Brinkley, Clarion; Joe Stahlman, Cranberry.
Triple jump: Cameron Russell, Cranberry.
High jump: Declan Fricko, Redbank Valley; Ethan McDeavitt, Moniteau.
Pole vault: Nolan Cumberland, Union.
Shot put: Ben Smith, C-L; Nick Martino, Moniteau.
Discus: Anthony Baileys, Redbank Valley; Nick Martino, Moniteau.
Javelin: Austin Rupp, Redbank Valley; David Stamm, Moniteau.
GIRLS
Track MVP: Kalynne Ziegler, Cranberry.
Field MVP: Laken Lewis, Clarion.
First Team
100-400 dashes: Evelyn Lerch, Clarion.
200 dash: Rachel Greeley, C-L.
800 run: Phylicia Hockman, Clarion.
1,600-3,200 runs: Kalynne Ziegler, Cranberry.
100 hurdles: Tayinna Johnson, Moniteau.
300 hurdles: Shavon McCanna, Karns City.
4x100 relay: Redbank Valley (Paiton Rizzo, Taylor King, Katie Davis, Mariah Clark, Elisabeth Hook).
4x400 relay: Karns City (Hannah Knoll, Alyson Fennell, Alexis Fennell, Kailyn Behrens, Elizabeth Derose, Madeleine Staavi).
4x800: Redbank Valley (Quinn Fricko, Emma Huffman, Ryleigh Smathers, Carley Shick).
Long-Triple-High jumps: Laken Lewis, Clarion.
Pole Vault: Laken Lewis, Clarion.
Discus-Shot put: Sara Knox, Karns City.
Javelin: Frankie Dinger, Redbank Valley.
Second Team
100 dash: Emily Lauer, Keystone; Olivia Boocks, A-C Valley.
200 dash: Evelyn Lerch, Clarion.
400 dash: Hannah Knoll, Karns City.
800-1,600 run: Rachel Bauer, North Clarion.
3,200 run: Isabella Scott, Clarion.
100 hurdles: Paiton Rizzo, Redbank Valley.
300 hurdles: Rachel Greeley, C-L.
4x100 relay: Karns City (Ashley Fox, Alexis Fennell, Hannah Knoll, Jillian Morrow, Rossi McMillen, Raechel Golling.).
4x400 relay: Redbank Valley (Katie Davis, Claire Clouse, Elisabeth Hook, Ryleigh Smathers, Carley Shick).
4x800 relay: North Clarion (Hailey Bauer, Kayla Aaron, Rachel Bauer, Jordyn Hendrickson, Claire Kriebel) and Karns City (Hannah Knoll, Sharon McCarina, Tyesha Winters, Alyson Fennell, Sara Welland and Oliva Rumbaugh).
Long jump: Paiton Rizzo, Redbank Valley.
Triple jump: Elisabeth Hook, Redbank Valley.
High jump: Madeleine Staavi, Karns City.
Pole Vault: Kendall Grossman, Moniteau.
Shot put: Tessa Weaver, Keystone.
Discus: Lindsay Evans, Redbank Valley.
Javelin: Lillian Shaffer and Karlee Wells, Redbank Valley.