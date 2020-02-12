Here are the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference champions since the championship game format was established in 2007:

BOYS

2019-Clarion-Limestone 57, Keystone 52

2018-Clarion-Limestone 51, Karns City 32

2017-Keystone 55, Clarion-Limestone 42

2016-Clarion-Limestone 64, Union 39

2015-Clarion-Limestone 61, Redbank Valley 35

2014-Clarion-Limestone 62, Redbank Valley 50

2013-North Clarion 59, A-C Valley 54

2012-Clarion-Limestone 56, Union 54

2011-Venango Catholic 65, Union 61

2010-North Clarion 56, A-C Valley 53

2009-Keystone 46, North Clarion 41

2008-Rocky Grove 67, Union 53

2007-Keystone 62, Clarion 44

GIRLS

2019-A-C Valley 38, North Clarion 35

2018-North Clarion 54, A-C Valley 49

2017-North Clarion 44, Moniteau 43

2016-Karns City 46, North Clarion 31

2015-Karns City 55, Venango Catholic 53

2014-Karns City 36, Clarion 28

2013-Clarion 45, Keystone 40

2012-Cranberry 57, Keystone 53

2011-Cranberry 41, Union 33

2010-Cranberry 49, Moniteau 40, OT

2009-West Forest 51, Moniteau 25

2008-Keystone 47, Union 37

2007-Union 53, Keystone 42

