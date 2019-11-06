In the annual fall sports all-conference teams announced by the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference this week, four Redbank Valley players and one from Union earned nods in volleyball.
For Redbank Valley, senior Taylor King was among six players to make the First Team. Junior Montana Hetrick was part of the Second Team while seniors Becca Kunselman and Tara Hinderliter were Third Team selections.
Union sophomore Dominika Logue was a Second Team selection.
Clarion’s Breanna Campbell was named the KSAC MVP.
The rest of the volleyball along with cross country and golf all-conference teams are listed below:
VOLLEYBALL
MVP: Brenna Campbell, Clarion
First Team: Korrin Burns, Clarion; Kaitlyn Constantino, Clarion; Taylor King, Redbank Valley; Emily Wetzel, A-C Valley; Ava Ferringer, Cranberry; Kyara Girvan, Clarion.
Second Team: Alyssa Dunlap, Keystone; Maddie Schill, Clarion; Meah Ielase, A-C Valley; Dominika Logue, Union; Emily Duncan, Cranberry; Montana Hetrick, Redbank Valley.
Third Team: Aslyn Pry, Moniteau; Emma Burrows, Keystone; Gabby Schmader, North Clarion; Tara Hinderliter, Redbank Valley; Abigail Hanna, Cranberry; Becca Kunselman, Redbank Valley.
CROSS COUNTRY
Boys
MVP: Nathaniel Lerch, Clarion.
First Team: Matt Woolcock, Cranberry; Daniel Fisher, Cranberry; Jacob Bauer, North Clarion; Joseph Fox, Cranberry; Koby Buzard, Keystone; Gavin Hoover, Clarion; Braden Rankin, C-L; Christian Miller, Cranberry.
Second Team: River Perry, Cranberry; Nick Frederick, Clarion; Logan Johnson, Cranberry; Keagan Phillips, Clarion; Avery Keenan, Cranberry; Kaine McFarland, North Clarion.
Girls
MVP: Kalynne Ziegler, Cranberry
First Team: Hannah Burgoon, Moniteau; Jenna Blauser, Moniteau; Jordyn Hendrickson, North Clarion; Rachel Bauer, North Clarion; Nicole Fair, North Clarion; Ashlyn Shultz, Cranberry; Ellabay Perry, Cranberry.
Second Team: Kayla Aaron, North Clarion; Katie Bauer, North Clarion; Haley Bauer, North Clarion; Jessica McCracken, C-L; Bella Scott, Clarion; Hailey Theuret, A-C Valley; Chelsea McKissick, Cranberry.
GOLF
MVP: Hayden Siegel, C-L
First Team: Josh Craig, Clarion; Ethan McDeavitt, Moniteau; Nate Tack, Moniteau; Jackson Fox, Clarion; Kaden Park, C-L.
Second Team: Lake Staub, Clarion; Jacob Felsing, Moniteau; Hayden Callen, C-L; Kyle Porciello, Clarion; Mitch Geiger, Clarion.
Third Team: McKayla Kerle, Clarion; Ian Larson, C-L; Brock Weigle; ACV/Union; Derek Christy, Moniteau; Gage Neal, Moniteau; Dakota Woolcock, Cranberry.