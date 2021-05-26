Redbank Valley and Union spring sports athletes were listed among the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference’s baseball, softball and track and field all-star teams this week.
Redbank Valley had six players named to seven spots among the baseball all-star’s three teams. Bryson Bain was a First Team infielder and Third Team pitcher. Tate Minich was the First Team catcher while Kobe Bonanno was a Third Team infielder, Jimmy Gundlach the Third Team Designated Hitter and Owen Clouse a Third Team outfielder.
The Lady Bulldogs softball team had one all-conference player in First Team outfielder Gabby Dinger.
In track and field, four athletes garnered First Team selections — Cam Wagner in the discus and Trenten Rupp in the pole vault for the boys, and Claire Henry in the pole vault and Madison Foringer in the discus for the girls.
On the Second Team for the Bulldogs were Marquese Gardlock in the 110-meter hurdles, Ashton Kahle in the 100 dash, Joe Mansfield in the long and triple jumps, and the 4x100 relay of Mansfield, Kahle, Nick Moore and Landon Pence. The Lady Bulldogs had three athletes on the Second Team with Claire Clouse in the 200 dash, Brooklyn Edmonds in the discus and Mackenna Rankin in the pole vault.
Union had three all-conference selections with Ava Schreckengost as a Second Team outfielder in softball, Hayden Smith a First Team pick for high jump and Dawson Camper in the shot put.
Most Valuable Player awards went to Bryson Huwar of the league champion Clarion-Limestone Lions in baseball, Keystone’s Natalie Bowser in softball, Moniteau’s Alex Bell and Koby Buzard Track MVPs and Moniteau’s David Stamm Field MVP, and Moniteau’s Hannah Burgoon Track MVP and A-C Valley’s Baylee Blauser Field MVP.
BASEBALL
First Team
Pitchers: Hayden Callen (C-L), Bryson Huwar (C-L) and Broc Weigle (A-C Valley.
Catcher: Tate Minich (Redbank Valley).
First Base: Broc Weigle (A-C Valley). Infield: Bryson Bain (Redbank Valley), Mallick Metcalfe (Karns City), Hayden Callen (C-L). Outfield: Mason Mershimer (Moniteau), Branson Carson (Moniteau), Seth Apel (Keystone).
DH: Bryson Huwar (C-L).
Second Team
Pitchers: Brady Thompson (Moniteau), Tye Elder (Keystone).
Catcher: Cole Slaugenhaup (Clarion).
First Base: Hudson Martz (Redbank Valley). Infield: Dawson Smail (Clarion), Dawson Wallace (Moniteau), Ryan Cooper (A-C Valley). Outfield: Tommy Smith (C-L), Jordan Hesdon (C-L), Corbin Coulson (C-L).
DH: Brady Thompson (Moniteau).
Third Team
Pitchers: Bryson Bain (Redbank Valley), Branson Carson (Moniteau).
Catcher: Keagan Book (Moniteau), Tye Elder (Keystone).
First Base: Tanner Williams (Moniteau). Infield: Kobe Bonanno (Redbank Valley), Austin Shoup (Cranberry), Kenny Lavrich (Cranberry). Outfield: Owen Clouse (Redbank Valley), Preston Forrest (Cranberry), Matt Schmader (Forest).
DH: Jimmy Gundlach (Redbank Valley).
SOFTBALL
First Team
Pitchers: Marra Patton (Karns City), Courtney Stewart (Moniteau).
Catcher: Jordan Best (Clarion).
First Base: Natalie Bowser (Keystone). Infield: Madison McFarland (Forest), Kendall Dunn (C-L), Makenzie Parks (A-C Valley). Outfield: Gabby Dinger (Redbank Valley), Ashley Fox (Karns City), Emma McFarland (Forest).
DH: Brianna Rottman (Moniteau).
Second Team
Pitchers: Leah Exley (Moniteau), Payton Simko (Clarion).
Catcher: Abby Rottman (Clarion).
First Base: Emily Aites (Forest). Infield: Alex Johnston (Keystone), Brenna Campbell (Clarion), Noel Anthony (Karns City). Outfield: Olivia Plummer (Cranberry), Ava Schreckengost (Union), Rossi McMillen (Karns City).
Third Team
Pitchers: Regan Husted (C-L), Baylee Blauser (A-C Valley).
First Base: Emma Covert (Moniteau). Infield: Garra Milochik (Karns City), Abby Rottman (Moniteau), Madelyn Dunlap (Keystone). Outfield: Abby Knapp (C-L), Meah Ielase (A-C Valley), Emily Staab (Moniteau).
TRACK AND FIELD
BOYS
First Team
100/200 dash: J.T. Stahlman (Cranberry). 400 dash: Kaden Scherer (Karns City). 800/1600 run: Koby Buzard (Keystone). 3200 run: Matt Woolcock (Cranberry). 110/300 hurdles: Alex Bell (Moniteau).
4x100 relay: Moniteau (David Stamm, Alex Bell, Michael Bell, Cody Daniels). 4x400 relay: Keystone (Koby Buzard, Logan Sell, Drew Slaugenhaupt, Tyler Albright) and Moniteau (Alex Bell, Dakota Funfer, Cody Daniels, Michael Bell). 4x800 relay: Karns City (Colson Ritzert, Landon Wilson, Noah Mourer, Gavin Schmoll).
Long jump: J.T. Stahlman (Cranberry) and Tanner Merwin (A-C Valley). Triple jump: Cameron Russell (Cranberry). High jump: Hayden Smith (Union). Pole vault: Trenten Rupp (Redbank Valley). Shot put: Nathan Waltman (Karns City). Discus: Cam Wagner (Redbank Valley). Javelin: David Stamm (Moniteau).
Second Team
100 dash: Ashton Kahle (Redbank Valley). 200 dash: Dawson Hotchkiss (North Clarion). 400 dash: Logan Sell (Keystone). 800 run: Colson Ritzert (Karns City). 1600 run: Matt Woolcock (Cranberry). 3200 run: Braden Rankin (C-L). 110 hurdles: Marquese Gardlock (Redbank Valley). 300 hurdles: Michael Bell (Moniteau).
4x100 relay: Redbank Valley (Landon Pence, Ashton Kahle, Nick Moore, Joe Mansfield). 4x800 relay: Keystone (Koby Buzard, Jonathan Hansfard, Josiah Hansfard, Tyler Albright, Quincy Hannold).
Long jump/Triple jump: Joe Mansfield. High jump: Cody Daniels (Moniteau). Pole Vault: Jason Ganoe (C-L). Shot put: Dawson Camper (Union). Discus: David Stamm (Moniteau). Javelin: Ryan Hummell (C-L) and Luke Cramer (Karns City).
GIRLS
First Team
100 dash: Laiyla Russell (Cranberry). 200 dash: Ashley Fox (Karns City). 400 dash: Evelyn Lerch (North Clarion). 800/1600 run: Hannah Burgoon (Cranberry). 800: Morgan McNaughton (C-L). 3200 run: Kalynne Ziegler (Cranberry). 110 hurdles: Rossi McMillen (Karns City). 300 hurdles: Shavon McCanna (Karns City).
4x100 relay: Cranberry (Eliana Wry, Merissa McCoy, Gabrielle Roberts, Laiyla Russell). 4x400 relay: North Clarion (Bella Scott, Rachel Bauer, Trinity Thompson, Evelyn Lerch). 4x800 relay: North Clarion (Brynn Siegel, Bella Scott, Rachel Bauer, Trinity Thompson, Jordyn Hendrickson).
Long jump/Triple jump: Bailey Blauser (A-C Valley). High jump: Hailey Campbell (Moniteau). Pole vault: Claire Henry (Redbank Valley). Shot put: Rebekah Ketner (North Clarion). Discus: Madison Foringer (Redbank Valley). Javelin: Ashley Fox (Karns City).
Second Team
100 dash: Evelyn Lerch (North Clarion) and Ashley Fox (Karns City). 200 dash: Claire Clouse (Redbank Valley). 400 dash: Trinity Thompson (North Clarion). 800 run: Bella Scott (North Clarion), 1600 run: Morgan McNaughton (C-L). 3200 run: Hannah Burgoon (Moniteau). 100 hurdles: Merissa McCoy (Cranberry). 300 hurdles: Allie Pry (Moniteau).
4x100 relay: Karns City (Rossi McMillen, Ashley Fox, Natalie Hess, Karissa Hawk, Shali Slater). 4x400 relay: Cranberry (Ayanna Ferringer, Eliana Wry, Jordan Montgomery, Maria Anderson). 4x800: Moniteau (Catherine Kelly, Ashley Huffman, Jenna Blauser, Mariska Shunk, Hannah Burgoon).
Long jump/high jump: Brooke Kessler (C-L). Triple jump: Rylee Long (Moniteau). Pole vault: Makenna Rankin (Redbank Valley). Shot put: Autumn Stewart (Moniteau). Discus: Brooklyn Edmonds (Redbank Valley). Javelin: Morgan Stover (Cranberry).