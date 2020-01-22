We will never be able to adequately thank everyone for their part in offering their support to our family during this past week. We are truly blessed to live in this community that never fails to support those in need. The sudden passing of our father Benjamin Kundick, Sr. was quite a shock to us.
Even though he was 88 years of age, we certainly were not expecting him to leave us so suddenly. With that being said, it was a blessing that he did not have to suffer.
Thanks to the Redbank Valley Administration for permitting the viewing to be held at the school that he loved so much. Everyone that came out on the snowy night to pay tribute to our father was nothing short of amazing.
Special thanks to those who provided care to dad prior to his passing, Rupert Funeral Home for planning and preparing the school for the viewing, to all those that helped with the viewing at the school, those that sent flowers, gifts, donated money to the Wrestling Club, brought food to the house and provided gift certificates to our family, St. Charles Church, Father Bungo for his support and guidance, and Joe and Rosa Monteleone and their family. We can never repay your kindness. The outpouring of support from our community and surrounding communities was truly an overwhelming and humbling experience.
Thank you all so very much.
The family of Benjamin A. Kundick, Sr.