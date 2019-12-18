CLARION — It’s a 5-0 start for the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs basketball team.
Tuesday night’s 65-61 win at Clarion pushed the Lady Bulldogs’ unbeaten start one more game and improved their KSAC-South mark to 3-0 as Tara Hinderliter lit it up once again for 27 points.
The Lady Bulldogs trailed 32-27 at halftime as Clarion’s Kait Constantino scored 21 points, but she scored just eight in the second half and finished with 29.
Meanwhile, the Lady Bulldogs outscored Clarion 38-29 in the second half to pull away with the win.
Seven different players scored for the Lady Bulldogs, who got eight points off the bench all in the second half from Alivia Huffman.
Redbank Valley led Clarion by as many as 10 points, 55-45, early in the fourth quarter before hosts rallied to within 58-56 with two minutes left. Hinderliter’s basket made it 60-56 with 1:20 left and Huffman hit two key free throws to put them up 62-58 with 59.4 seconds left.
Lauren Smith added nine points.
The Lady Bulldogs close out their pre-holiday schedule with a trip to Keystone Thursday and a non-conference home game Friday against District 10’s Mercer.
They’ll head to the West Shamokin Holiday Tournament next Friday and Saturday, opening with Freeport in the first round.
In other games:
FRIDAY, Dec. 13
Redbank Valley 61,
Cranberry 31
At Seneca, the Lady Bulldogs trailed 10-9 after the first quarter, but a 21-2 dominating second quarter sparked them to an impressive road win over the Berries.
Tara Hinderliter scored 11 of her team-high 19 points in the first half and Alivia Huffman finished with 12 points. Madison Foringer added eight points as nine different Lady Bulldogs found the scoring column.
Ava Ferringer led Cranberry with 12 points.
North Clarion 63, Union 22
At Rimersburg, the Damsels were blitzed in the second half by visiting North Clarion. Trailing 26-15 at halftime, Union was outscored 37-7 in the third and fourth quarters.
Mackenzie Bauer scored 18 of her 22 points in the second half to lead North Clarion.
Dominika Logue led the Damsels with 13 points. No other Union player scored more than three points.
The Damsels travel to C-L Wednesday and host Forest Area Thursday to close out their pre-holiday schedule. They’ll host their own Christmas Tournament next Friday and Saturday, opening in the first round with Cameron County.