BROCKWAY — Call it a split decision for the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs basketball team in its season-opening trip to the Brockway Tip-Off Tournament.
The Lady Bulldogs rallied late but fell short to eventual champion DuBois, 58-47, then rebounded with a consolation win over the hosts in a 56-34 win.
Redbank Valley was supposed to play at Karns City Tuesday, but a scheduling conflict with a Karns City school event forced the postponement to Jan. 8.
Now, it’s home against Union Friday in varsity doubleheader setup with the girls. The Lady Bulldogs play their varsity matchup with the Damsels at 6 p.m.
Second-year head coach Chris Edmonds liked how his team battled back against DuBois and then set the tone early and built a 26-7 lead against Brockway in the second game.
“I thought the girls played well, especially with just two seniors back,” Edmonds said. “Against Brockway, we actually played the type of game I like to play.”
Some big free-throw shooting down the stretch helped DuBois hold off the Lady Bulldogs in the opener.
And it wasn’t just when the Lady Beavers hit those shots but how many as they went 19 of 21 in the fourth quarter to help them to the victory.
Redbank Valley, which trailed most of the game, cut the lead to just two points, 49-47, with just under 40 seconds to play and had momentum on its side before DuBois sophomore Olivia Johnson converted four straight shots on two successive trips to the line while fellow sophomore Taylor Smith hit another pair shortly after to give the Lady Beavers the breathing room that they needed to hold on for the victory.
Senior Chelsea DeSalve led DuBois with 16 points despite fouling out late in the game while Johnson also finished in double figures with 11. Maddie Smith, Abby Guiher and Taylor Smith all finished with eight for DuBois.
Redbank Valley’s Tara Hinderliter led all scorers with 17 points, including three 3-pointers, while Kelsie Elmer finished with 10.
DuBois went on to beat Clarion 42-25 in Saturday’s final to claim the title.
In the second game for Redbank Valley, the Lady Bulldogs used their up-tempo offense to race past Brockway, 56-34. Clarion knocked the Lady Rovers into the consolation with a 48-28 win Friday.
Redbank Valley opened the game with eight unanswered points before continuing to press the issue all the way to a 26-4 lead after the first eight minutes.
Elmer, who led the Lady Bulldogs with 16 points, scored 13 in the first quarter with the help of three 3-pointers.
Brockway was able to use a bevy of Redbank Valley fouls to its advantage in the second as it scored 15 points, eight from the free throw line, to cut the margin to just 34-19 at the half.
While the Lady Rovers got the lead down to 14 at one point in the third quarter, it wasn’t able to slow Redbank Valley as it eventually pulled away to win by 22.
While Elmer led the Lady Bulldogs with 16, two others also finished in double figures as Hinderliter had 15 while Katie Davis had 11.
Brockway’s Morgan Lindemuth took advantage of an 11-for-18 effort at the free throw line to lead the Lady Rovers with 15, while Selena Buttery had a pair of 3-pointers to help her score 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.