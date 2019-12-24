NEW BETHLEHEM — Celebrating its annual Pink Night, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs basketball team held off visiting Mercer for a 55-47 non-conference win at home last Friday night.
The win hiked the Lady Bulldogs’ record to 6-1 going into the weekend tournament at West Shamokin. They return to their KSAC schedule Jan. 3 at home against Moniteau.
Friday’s win came one day after their first loss of the year to Keystone. Against Mercer, the Lady Bulldogs were up 24-19 at halftime before outscoring the Mustangs 31-28 in the second half, including 15-10 in the fourth quarter.
Tara Hinderliter scored 17 of her 21 points in the second half while Madison Foringer and Alivia Huffman each scored 10 points.
In other games:
THURSDAY, Dec. 19
Keystone 54,
Redbank Valley 45
At Knox, the Lady Bulldogs’ five-game winning streak to start the season came to an end.
In a battle of KSAC-South unbeatens going into the game, it was Keystone that held off the visiting Lady Bulldogs as it scored the game’s nine points to get the win.
Natalie Bowser’s two free throws gave Keystone the lead for good at 47-46 after the Lady Bulldogs grabbed their last lead at 46-45 with around two minutes left in the game.
Keystone led 21-18 at halftime and 31-29 going into the fourth quarter.
Emily Lauer led Keystone with 23 points, nine coming in the fourth quarter. For Redbank Valley, Emma Huffman and Alivia Huffman led the way with 19 and 16 points respectively with Keystone limiting Tara Hinderliter to three points.
Union 62,
Forest Area 11
At Rimersburg, the Damsels cruised to the Mercy Rule win, leading 35-5 by halftime.
Dominika Logue scored 15 points while Hailey Kriebel finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Kennedy Vogle added 13 [points with Keira Croyle and Maggie Minick each scoring eight points.
WEDNESDAY,
Dec. 18
Union 66, C-L 35
At Strattanville, the Damsels rolled to a 31-point win over C-L as Dominika Logue scored a career-high 30 points to go along with 11 rebounds.
Kennedy Vogle reached double figures with 11 points while Keira Croyle and Hailey Kriebel scored eight and seven points respectively.