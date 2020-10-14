BROOKVILLE — Bouncing back from Monday’s lopsided loss home to Karns City, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs got back on track with a shutout win on the road at Brookville.
Freshman Alexandra Shoemaker scored both goals in the 2-0 win on the football field, getting an assist from Ember Hetrick with 4:12 left in the first half while scoring unassisted with 15:16 left in the second half to set the final.
Goalkeeper Gabby Dinger turned in a shutout effort as the Lady Bulldogs improved to 10-3 with their seventh shutout win.
Monday’s rematch with Karns City did not go nearly the way that the Lady Bulldogs’ had to improve upon, considering they lost 2-1 in Butler County back on Sept. 28.
This time around, the visiting Lady Gremlins (7-2) dominated field position and owned most of the possession time as Emma Dailey scored the first three goals to give Karns City a 3-0 halftime lead.
Four different players scored goals in the second half — Eva Burke, Dannika Love, McKenna Martin and Paige Dodd. Karns City held a 13-3 shot advantage with Lady Gremlins starting goalkeeper Rossi McMillen’s best save deflecting Rhiannon Laughlin’s direct kick up and over the cross bar at the 9:35 mark of the first half.
All three Lady Bulldogs shots on goal came from Laughlin, actually, all in the first half.
“I told the girls after the West Branch (loss) and the first Karns City game that those are the teams we want to contend with and we did that, but today for whatever reason, it slipped away,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Mike Dawson said. “We won’t see them in the postseason, but it’s nice to get it out of the way.”
Monday’s loss ended a four-game winning streak. The have four more left, Thursday at home against Curwensville, then next Monday and Wednesday and Punxsutawney and Curwensville again before hosting Brockway in the regular-season finale next Thursday.
Brockway and Curwensville will be key games and a closer measuring stick to see how the Lady Bulldogs stack up in the District 9 Class 1A playoffs.
“We saw it last year,” Dawson recalled. “We beat Elk County Catholic twice in the regular season and they knocked us off in the semifinals, so we know as long as we’re doing what we’re supposed to do and playing good soccer once we get to the playoffs, anything can happen. We just need to make sure we get our form back to where it has been.”
In other games for the Lady Bulldogs:
FRIDAY, Oct. 9
Lady Bulldogs 8,
Oil City 1
At home against visiting Oil City last Friday, six different players scored goals as Josey Adams led the way with two. Others who found the net were Kassidy Lee, Rhiannon Laughlin, Teja Hageter, Eryn Bailey and Elena Root.
Bailey, Laughlin and Ember Hetrick had assists. One Lady Bulldogs goal was knocked in by an Oil City player.
Goalkeeper Gabby Dinger earned the shutout win.