NEW BETHLEHEM — Just one goal all game and it didn’t belong to the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs.
They were able to keep things close against visiting Brookville Tuesday afternoon, but they were unable to mount much offense in a 1-0 loss.
The Lady Bulldogs dropped to 2-3 going into Thursday’s game at Karns City. They host Clarion next Tuesday, then Kane on Thursday.
“We couldn’t really get into a flow when it came to possession today,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Mike Dawson said. “We had a couple new pieces moving around midfield, we were dropping forwards back to get some stability there … It worked out a little bit. We had a couple opportunities, but it didn’t turn into looks toward the end of the second half. It was a rough day.”
The Lady Raiders outshot Redbank Valley, 10-3, with their goalkeeper Jordan Cook making all three saves, nothing difficult.
“We didn’t get our normal opportunities we usually get, so their defense did a good job containing Brooke (Eberle) and Carley (Shick) up top.”
Lady Bulldogs goalkeeper Gabby Dinger stopped nine of 10 shots on goal, but it only took one goal to win this one.
The lone goal came in the first half off a corner kick started by Sarah Muders. Dinger made the initial stop on the corner, but Leila Heagy was able to knock a shot forward off Lady Bulldogs defender Megan Gourley and into the goal with 7:19 left in the first half.
In other games:
MONDAY, Sept. 9
Curwensville 6,
Redbank Valley 5, 2 OT
At Curwensville, it was Emma Rebar’s goal in the second overtime that won it for the host Lady Tide.
The loss offset a big game from Brooke Eberle, who scored four goals for the Lady Bulldogs. Quinn Fricko added the other goal while Carley Shick and Rhiannon Laughlin added assists.
SATURDAY, Sept. 7
Redbank Valley 4,
Franklin 2
Carley Shick and Rhiannon Laughlin each scored two goals in the first half as the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs soccer team notched a 4-2 win at Franklin Saturday morning.
Both of Shick’s goals were assisted by Brooke Eberle and Megan Gourley while Kassidy Lee got the win as the goalkeeper.
THURSDAY, Sept. 5
St. Marys 5,
Redbank Valley 1
At home against the visiting Lady Dutch, Brooke Eberle scored Redbank Valley’s lone goal.
For St. Marys, Lauren Eckert scored three goals to hike her career total to 104. Also scoring were Kaylee Muccio and Emma Sidelinger.