KNOX — Putting up six runs in the fifth inning to take its first lead of the game, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs softball team couldn’t finish off its comeback in what turned out to be an 8-6 loss at Keystone Tuesday.
The loss dropped the Lady Bulldogs to 4-7 going into Thursday’s home game with Moniteau. Friday, they visit A-C Valley before hosting Forest Area Monday.
At Keystone, the Lady Bulldogs trailed 5-0 before sending 10 batters to the plate in the fifth. A leadoff triple by Brooke Holben started things with Teja Hageter singling her in.
Two batters later, Kia Sage tripled in two runs, then with two outs, Gabby Dinger singled in Sage. Elaina Miller doubled in Dinger and scored on Brynn Rearick’s single for a 6-5 lead.
But Keystone struck for three runs in the bottom of the inning to set the final.
Miller had two hits to lead the Lady Bulldogs’ seven-hit effort.
Holben pitched all six innings for the Lady Bulldogs, striking out four and walking two.
Natalie Bowser and Leah Exley combined to strike out 12 Lady Bulldogs with just one walk. And exactly how Monday’s 8-6 win over Clarion went, Bowser hit two home runs and Exley ripped one.
MONDAY, April 26
C-L 17,
Lady Bulldogs 7
At the C-L Sports Complex in Strattanville, the host secured a season sweep against the Lady Bulldogs in a 10-Run Rule game stopped after six innings.
The Lady Lions banged out 14 hits, led by Abby Himes, Abby Knapp and Frances Milliron. Himes was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and four RBIs with two doubles and a triple. Milliron doubled twice and scored three runs while Knapp knocked in five runs, going 3-for-3 with a double.
The Lady Lions scored in all but one of their six at-bats, breaking the game open with eight runs in the bottom of the third inning after trailing 2-1 to start the game.
Redbank Valley cut the score to 9-7 in the fourth with five runs, but C-L kept scoring with three runs in the bottom of the fourth, three in the fifth and two more in the sixth to enact the 10-Run Rule when Himes doubled in two runs with two outs.
For Redbank Valley, Gabby Dinger and Trinity Weckerly each had three hits while Brynn Rearick doubled and hit a two-run homer, driving in four runs overall.
FRIDAY, April 23
Lady Bulldogs 13,
Clarion 8
At home on Senior Day last week, the Lady Bulldogs withstood a homer barrage by Clarion which hit five home runs.
The Lady Bulldogs hit the ball as well, 14 hits in all as senior Brynn Rearick ripped her own home runs and drove in five runs. Gabby Dinger led the team with three hits while Brooke Holben, Teja Hageter and Savanna Boyer each had two hits. Boyer and Kia Sage doubled while Elaina Miller tripled.
The Lady Bulldogs scored in all but one of their six at-bats, including a five-run second that put them up for good thanks to Rearick’s grand slam homer.
They took a 13-5 lead into the seventh inning.
Homering for Clarion were Brenna Campbell with two and Payton Simko, Bri Forrest and Makayla Kerle with one apiece.
Brooke Holben went the distance to get the win for the Lady Bulldogs, giving up 17 hits while walking two and striking out two.
Ten Lady Bulldogs seniors were honored prior to the game — Rearick, Dinger, Miller, Holben, Boyer, Hageter, Weckerly, Sage, Trinity Bowser and Brooke Smith.