CLARION — For the first time in 22 years, Redbank Valley is a District 9 champion, as it defeated Keystone 48-37 for the Class 2A title at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium Friday night.
There was never too much doubt for the second-seeded Lady Bulldogs, as while Keystone went on several runs throughout the night, it was never able to take the lead.
After three-first quarter ties, Redbank Valley (19-7) led the rest of the night on its way to the title, earning itself the top seed out of D-9 for the upcoming PIAA playoffs.
“It means everything to us,” Redbank Valley head coach Chris Edmonds said of the title. “We started this journey back in May and it all came together during the playoffs for us.”
After suffering a 53-36 loss to North Clarion on the same floor back on Feb. 15 in the KSAC title game, Edmonds noted his was his team’s goal to get back to Tippin.
“The girls, from the KSAC championship forward, they worked hard, listened and were coachable and they got rewarded for it tonight,” Edmonds said.
And now it’s on to the state playoffs where the Lady Bulldogs meet District 10 fourth-place finisher Friday night also at Tippin Gymnasium starting at 5 p.m.
It’s the fifth D9 title in program history. The 1998 title was in double-overtime in a 58-52 win over Karns City. Since that one, they lost four straight finals games to Karns City in 1999, 2003, 2004 and 2015.
Earlier, the Lady Bulldogs won titles in 1993, 1994 and 1996.
Against Keystone — the Lady Bulldogs had split their regular-season meetings with it, winning 50-41 at home and losing 54-46 at Knox — the final tie of the game was with 1:15 to go in the opening frame after Alyssa Dunlap pulled the Lady Panthers even at seven by going 1-of-2 from the foul line.
Redbank Valley then closed the first quarter on a 4-1 run over the final 59 seconds with all four points coming at the free-throw line to take an 11-8 advantage into the second quarter.
Lauren Smith first went 2-of-2 at the line with 59 ticks left, before Natalie Bowser cut the deficit in half for Keystone by converting 1-of-2 from the line with 7.9 seconds remaining.
Smith finished with 10 points as the only player for either team to finish in double figures.
The Lady Bulldogs then quickly pushed the ball down the court, as Caylen Rearick looked to get off a 3-pointer just before the buzzer.
Instead, Rearick drew a foul on the shot as she was able to convert two of her three foul shots with zeros on the game clock to send Redbank into the second quarter up three.
After Keystone’s Jozee Weaver opened the second-quarter scoring with a foul shot to make it a two-point game, the Lady Bulldogs used an 11-0 run as it appeared they were going to begin to run away with things.
Claire Clouse started the run going 1-of-2 at the line, before Rearick scored on the inside and Emma Huffman hit a three-pointer on back-to-back possessions to quickly push the lead to 17-9.
Tara Hinderliter, who was playing through an illness, made it a double-digit lead with her first bucket at the 4:37 mark of the second before Rearick pushed the lead to 13 with a 3-pointer on the next trip down the court.
“Tara (Hinderliter) has been our rock star and our leader the whole season, but she’s under the weather right now and Alivia (Huffman), Caylen (Rearick) and Lauren Smith all had to step up,” Edmonds said.
“They all hit shots and brought us a lot of energy, but once again it was our defense, our girls play the 2-3 and we rotate and make it hard for other teams to get easy buckets,” he added.
The Lady Panthers would not go down without a fight however, as they themselves used a 9-0 run to cut the deficit back down to four (22-18) with just over a minute left in the half.
Redbank Valley was able to push its lead to six at 26-20 heading into the half on baskets from Hinderliter and Gabby Dinger in the closing minute of the second quarter.
Keystone continued to battle back after the break, opening the third quarter on a 6-2 run to make it a two-point game behind a pair of free throws from Natalie Bowser with 3:56 to go in the frame.
The foul shots proved to be the Lady Panthers final points of the quarter, as Redbank closed on a 6-0 run to take an eight-point advantage into the final frame.
Rearick started the run by scoring in the lane with three minutes left in the quarter.
Madison Foringer snapped a nearly three-minute scoreless drought with a bucket in the final minute before adding a score off an offensive rebound with nine seconds remaining in the quarter to send her team into the fourth up 34-26.
Just like in the second quarter, the final eight minutes of play saw each team go on a lengthy run, as first it was the Lady Bulldogs stretching their lead out to double figures once again with a 7-0 run to open the frame.
Alivia Huffman kick started the run by scoring the first five points of the quarter behind a fast-break lay in off her own steal before later hitting a shot from behind the arc.
Hinderliter capped the run with a bucket on the inside to put Redbank ahead 15 (41-26) with 5:24 remaining in the game as she finished with eight points on the night.
Rearick had nine points for the Lady Bulldogs, while Foringer added eight and Alivia Huffman chipped in seven.
Keystone’s last gasp came when it went on a 7-0 run of its own over the span of 1:33 to get back within eight with just under two minutes left to play.
The final minute and change saw both teams struggle from the foul line, as they combined to miss seven foul shots down the stretch, but Redbank Valley was able to hit just enough from the line to close out the 11-point win.
In last week’s semifinal game:
WED., Feb. 26
Redbank Valley 63,
Clarion 51
As bleak as things looked midway through the second quarter for the Lady Bulldogs, things certainly didn’t end that way as they celebrated their first finals berth in five years after beating arch-rival Clarion for the third time this year.
The Lady Bulldogs rallied from a 15-point deficit in the second quarter for a 12-point win.
“We had couple goals this year,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Chris Edmonds said. “One was to get to the playoffs, Tara (Hinderliter) and the seniors hadn’t been to the playoffs yet, so one of our goals was to get to the playoffs. Once we made KSAC Championship game (a 53-36 loss to North Clarion at CUP on Feb. 15), that experience was great and all the girls wanted to get back to it. So here we are.”
Redbank Valley dominated the boards, outrebounding Clarion 57-33 and it was Alivia Huffman and Madison Foringer leading the way. Huffman came off the bench to score 18 points with 12 rebounds and Foringer finished with 13 points and 19 rebounds.
Hinderliter, the Lady Bulldogs’ 1,000-point scorer and D9’s leading scorer going into the postseason, was held scoreless until scoring all 14 of her points in the second half. She nailed 5 of 6 free throws in the fourth quarter to help her team pull away.
But it was the rally from that 25-10 deficit at the 5:08 mark of the second quarter that was the key to the game. By the time the Lady Bulldogs’ 18-2 run was over after Hinderliter’s first field goal of the game at the 5:38 mark, Redbank Valley led 28-27.
“We started out in a box-and-one trying to wear down Kate (Constantino) a little bit,” Edmonds said. “But KK (Girvan) stepped up and hit some good shots for them. And then after that, we went back to what we’ve been doing all year with the two-three and three-two zone defenses, working to get the rebounds and then outletting and going and then after halftime we came out in our pressure 2-2-1. The last couple times we played Clarion we’ve done a 1-3-1, so we jumped into the 2-2-1 tonight.”
Girvan scored 15 of her game-high 23 points in the first half while Constantino, on 3-for-13 shooting from the floor, finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
After Hinderliter’s go-ahead basket in the third, Clarion built it back to a 36-31 lead before the Lady Bulldogs closed the quarter on a 6-1 run to tie things at 37-37.
Foringer’s three-point play at the 6:55 mark broke a 39-39 tie and started an 11-3 run that gave the Lady Bulldogs for good. Clarion got it back to 54-50 with 2:13 remaining, but Redbank Valley finished the game on a 9-1 run to finish off its third win against the Lady Cats.
The Lady Bulldogs won 65-61 at Clarion Dec. 17, and 69-65 at home Jan. 31.
“Clarion is a well-coached team,” Edmonds said. “They have great basketball players, great athletes and it’s always tough to play them.”