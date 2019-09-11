TIONESTA — Evening its record to 2-2 going into Thursday’s trip to Brookville, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs made short work of Forest Area Tuesday night.
Lady Bulldogs swept Forest, 25-9, 25-10, 25-9, as they prepare for a rematch of last year’s District 9 Class 2A final against Brookville.
Brianna Minich and Becca Kunselman each served four aces as the Lady Bulldogs served 21 in all for the night. Tara Hinderliter added 14 assists and seven service points. Riley Page had three aces and two kills.
After Thursday, the junior varsity team plays at the Clarion Tournament Saturday. Next Tuesday, the Lady Bulldogs host Venango Catholic.
In Tuesday’s other game:
Union sweeps VC
At Oil City, the Damsels swept Venango Catholic, 25-8, 25-22, 25-9 to improve to 2-2 going into Thursday’s match at Clarion-Limestone.
Dominika Logue had 10 kills, Drew Yoder led the team with 18 passes and Drew Davis served 23 points.
Next week, the Damsels visit Eisenhower Monday before hosting Forest Area Tuesday. Thursday, they travel to North Clarion.
MONDAY, Sept. 9
Lady Bulldogs
top Keystone
In four sets at Knox, the Lady Bulldogs beat the hosts after losing the first set, 15-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-17.
Lauren Smith led the Lady Bulldogs with 11 kills, one block and 11 service points, one of them an ace. Taylor King had 10 kills, three blocks and an ace while Tara Hinderliter finished with 36 assists and 16 service points, one of them an ace. Becca Kunselman (five kills, five aces) and Kiana Shreckengost (four kills, three blocks) also helped lead the Lady Bulldogs’ attack.
MONDAY, Sept. 9
Union loses to DCC
At home against visiting DuBois Central Catholic, the Damsels lost in four sets. DCC won, 25-21, 25-19, 23-25, 25-15.
For the Damsels, Dominika Logue had 15 kills while Kiera Zitzman had 11 passes.
THURSDAY, Sept. 5
A-C Valley tops
Lady Bulldogs
At New Bethlehem, the Lady Bulldogs fell in four sets to the hosts, who opened with 25-18 and 25-22 wins before Redbank Valley took the third set, 25-21. Then A-C Valley closed out the win with a 25-17 win in the fourth set.
Becca Kunselman led the Lady Bulldogs with eight kills. Montana Hetrick and Lauren Smith each had four kills.
Union sweeps
Moniteau
At home, the Damsels won in straight sets, 26-24, 25-20, 25-10.
Dominka Logue led the Damsels with 14 kills and five blocks. Emma Pritchard served eight aces and Morgan Cumberland had made 23 assists with two blocks at the net.
Also for the Damsels, Drew Davis finished with four kills, Hailey Kriebel added four blocks and three kills and Drew Yoder served eight points.