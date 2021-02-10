NEW BETHLEHEM — Winning its second straight game, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs piled up 35 first-half points to build a 19-point halftime lead on their way to a 49-41 win over visiting Karns City Monday night.
The Lady Bulldogs (7-3) led 35-16 at halftime as Caylen Rearick scored 16 of her game-high 19 points in the first half. Alivia Huffman and Madison Foringer finished with 11 and eight points respectively.
Emma Johns led Karns City with 11 points.
The Lady Bulldogs head into a busy stretch this weekend, visiting Moniteau Friday, hosting Indiana Saturday afternoon and traveling to Shenango Monday before next Wednesday’s home game with Keystone.
In other games:
FRIDAY, Feb. 5
Redbank Valley 52,
Clarion 22
Also at home, the Lady Bulldogs bolted out to a 22-5 first-half lead. Caylen Rearick had a huge night, pouring in a career-high 27 points with 16 coming in the first half. She also drilled in seven 3-pointers.
Her seven treys tied a team record for most in a game previously shared by Tara Hinderliter, Amy Hepler and Lexi Holt.
Madison Foringer finished with 10 points.
Gia Babington scored six points for Clarion.
THURSDAY, Feb. 4
Punxsutawney 75,
Redbank Valley 49
At Punxsutawney, the Lady Bulldogs lost for the second time to the Lady Chucks who came out strong and led 28-8 after the first quarter and 43-21 at halftime.
Sarah Weaver, Riley Presloid and Danielle Griebel scored 22, 17 and 10 points respectively. Kierstin Riley and Katelyn Griebel each scored 10 points.
Madison Foringer scored 20 points to lead Redbank Valley. Alivia Huffman finished with nine points.