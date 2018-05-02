NEW BETHLEHEM — Bouncing back from two straight lopsided losses, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs completed their suspended game with Moniteau and notched a 13-9 win Tuesday afternoon at the New Bethlehem Little League Complex.
The Lady Bulldogs and Moniteau were knotted at 5-5 in the bottom of the second inning when the game was suspended by rainy weather back on April 11.
Dakota Hetrick hit a home run to lead the Lady Bulldogs to the win, improving them to 6-3 going into Wednesday’s home game with Karns City.
Saturday’s game with Clarion was postponed with no makeup date announced.
Next Monday, the Lady Bulldogs are at home against Union. They visit A-C Valley Tuesday.
In other games:
MONDAY, April 30
West Shamokin 21,
Redbank Valley 1
At New Bethlehem, visiting West Shamokin blasted its way to a three-inning win over the Lady Bulldogs, scoring eight runs in the second and 10 more in the top of the third inning.
Gabby Olinger homered and drove in six runs for West Shamokin, which had 13 hits and took advantage of six Redbank Valley errors to score 15 unearned runs.
Elaina Miller had one of three hits for the Lady Bulldogs, doubling in Kaia Rearick for the team’s lone run in the bottom of the third inning.
THURSDAY, April 26
Cranberry 18, Redbank Valley 3
Also at New Bethlehem, the visiting Berries ripped five home runs in a five-inning win over the Lady Bulldogs.
Sisters Hannah and Emily Duncan hit back-to-back home runs twice while Natalie Barcinas also hit a home run.
The Lady Bulldogs managed nine hits off winning pitcher Andrea Watson. Brooke Holben doubled and drove in two runs while Sami Leasure had two hits.
WEDNESDAY, April 25
Redbank Valley 13,
Forest Area 0
At Marienville, the Lady Bulldogs broke open a scoreless game after four innings with 13 runs in the last three, including six in the fifth.
Brooke Holben sparked the fifth with a three-run double with Dakota Hetrick and Becca Kunselman singling in runs. Hetrick singled in two runs in the five-run seventh for her three-RBI day.
Hetrick and Kaia Rearick each had two hits. Hetrick tossed a five-hitter, striking out 11 and walking none.
