BROOKVILLE — Setting the tone right out of the gate, the host Brookville Lady Raiders jumped on visiting Redbank Valley early and cruised to a 57-35 non-conference win Monday night.
Brookville blanked Redbank Valley 17-0 in the first quarter and started the game with a 19-0 run, leading 26-15 by halftime.
From there, their lead swelled to 42-21 by the end of the third quarter. The Lady Raiders extended their lead to as many as 28 points in the fourth quarter.
Sisters Morgan Johnson and Madison Johnson scored 17 and 15 points respectively with both adding four steals. Morgan added three assists.
Also for Brookville, Marcy Schindler scored 10 points and collected seven rebounds.
Tara Hinderliter finished with 21 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs (7-14), nine of them coming in the second quarter. No other Lady Bulldog had more than five points. Madison Foringer finished with four points.
The final game on the regular-season schedule for the Lady Bulldogs is Wednesday’s varsity doubleheader at Union.
In last week’s games:
FRIDAY, Feb. 8
Moniteau 49,
Lady Bulldogs 36
At West Sunbury, the hosts put two players into double-figure scoring on their way to a win over the visiting Lady Bulldogs.
Tara Hinderliter scored 16 points for the Lady Bulldogs, but Moniteau had Kristin Auvil and Aslyn Pry scoring 14 and 11 points respectively. Also for Redbank Valley, Lauren Smith scores seven points.
Moniteau avenged a 46-42 loss to the Lady Bulldogs back on Jan. 4 in New Bethlehem.
THURSDAY, Feb. 7
Clarion 38,
Lady Bulldogs 28
At Clarion, the Lady Cats made it a season sweep with a 10-point win at home. They had won at Redbank Valley, 56-48, back on Jan. 21.
KK Girvan and Kait Constantino scored 14 and 11 points respectively for Clarion while Tara Hinderliter and Kelsie Elmer scored 11 and 10 apiece for the Lady Bulldogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.